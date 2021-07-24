Imran plants saplings of pine trees in Nathia Gali, urges nation to join campaign for a greener Pakistan





Imran Khan is planting a young pine tree on Saturday in Nathia Gali, Khyber Pakhtukhwa province. Twitter photo

Gulf Today Report

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday kicked off the country’s monsoon tree-planting campaign by planting saplings of pine trees in Nathia Gali, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (KP).

Imran posted photos on his Twitter account, in which he was seen planting young pine trees in the scenic tourist resort of Natia Gali in KP province.

The Prime Minister again urged the country to fully participate in the monsoon tree planting campaign, making Pakistan a green country.

Recently, the Prime Minister had also published photos and videos of strips of land in the town of Matta, in the valley of Swat and in the town of Bhakkar; converted into green pieces of land thanks to the 10 billion trees Tsunami and Clean, Green Pakistan initiatives.

“Pakistan’s greening is for future generations,” he said in one of his Twitter posts.

In his previous tweets, Imran had consistently motivated citizens, especially young people, to actively participate in the country’s largest tree-planting campaign.

He also referred to the monsoon tree planting campaign as part of his government’s very ambitious 10 billion tree tsunami project and the Green and Clean Pakistan initiative.

I want all Pakistanis, especially young people, to prepare for the biggest tree-planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do, Imran said in one of his Twitter posts.

“And we are going to prepare this monsoon season for our planting campaign – the biggest in Pakistan’s history,” he added in a related tweet.

Imran said Pakistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries when it comes to global warming.

“The country must play its part to save the world from global warming,” the prime minister said, urging to cultivate more national forests, increase the number of trees and invest in urban forestry.

In another past tweet, he expressed his steadfast determination to leave “a clean and green Pakistan for future generations” of the country.

