



Aaccording to the bbc, on October 15, the Prime Minister reportedly sent a WhatsApp message: I have to say I was shaken by some of the data on Covid deaths. The median age is 82 81 years for men, 85 years for women. It is above life expectancy. So catch Covid and live longer. Presumably it was a joke, but why is the reasoning so wrong? First, more technically, the message confuses two types of averages. As children learn in school, the median means that if you line up women based on the age at which they died from Covid-19, the woman in the middle would be 85. But life expectancy is an average, you calculate how long, say, 100,000 newborns are likely to live assuming the current death rates hold up, add them up and divide them by 100,000. Using UK data for 2017-19, life expectancy at birth is 79 years for men and 83 years for women, but the median age at death is slightly higher: 81 years for men and 85 years for women, the same as the one cited for the Covid-19. So why do registered deaths involving Covid have a median age similar to that of deaths from other causes? Essentially, the risk factors for dying from Covid are remarkably similar to those for dying of something else this bullying virus amplifies vulnerabilities and therefore acts much like a multiplication factor for basic fatal risks. Most importantly, your life expectancy improves with age. Once a man turns 79, his life expectancy rises: at about 88 years, or nine more years. Fortunately, your death continues to overtake you, and reaching the life expectancy you had when you were born does not mean you are on the verge of breaking out of this death spiral. The average man reaching his 98th birthday can expect to live beyond 100 years. The Health Foundation estimated an average of 10 years of life lost for each death from Covid-19, with a similar figure for the United States, and this holds even taking into account pre-existing health problems. Covid-19 deaths were therefore not on the brink of deaths. Get Covid-19 and Live Longer? Unfortunately not. David Spiegelhalter is President of the Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication in Cambridge. Anthony Masters is Statistical Ambassador of the Royal Statistical Society

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/theobserver/commentisfree/2021/jul/24/get-covid-and-live-longer-no-it-doesnt-work-like-that

