What is important about President Xi’s visit to Nyingchi?





Chinese President Xi Jinping made an inspection tour of the city of Nyingchi in the Tibet Autonomous Region. He chose to visit Yani Wetland when he arrived. This beautiful East Nyingchi National Park offers breathtaking scenery that attracts many tourists, especially in summer. Tibet is of course known for its rich natural resources. Its mountains and rivers are key ecological barriers for China. For example, the Nyang River is what local residents call their mother river. Flowing over more than 300 kilometers, the river covers a vast basin of 17,000 square kilometers. Lush vegetation covers both sides and a variety of wild birds inhabit the area. Places like this deserve to be preserved. In recent years, Tibet has stepped up its ecological protection. Half of the region’s territory is now under strict ecological surveillance. The authorities have built nearly two dozen reserves and strictly control the excavation of the sand. In total, the protections put in place in recent years have cost nearly $ 2 billion. Today, wetlands cover more than 6 million hectares in the region. Experts say they play a vital role in maintaining the region’s comfortable climate. As President Xi said, lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets. President Xi also stopped in Galai village in Nyingchi. Every year, tourists invade this small village for its spring peach blossom festival. The large number of Galai peach trees offers a spectacular spectacle from every March. The flowers attract visitors from across the country to a festival that has lasted for 19 years. The event is not only an important window to introduce Nyingchi to the world, but has also become a platform to promote economic development and improve livelihoods. This village has 150 inhabitants whose life has improved a lot, thanks to the growth of tourism. In 2020 alone, the peach blossom festival grossed 4 million yuan (about $ 600,000). Local resident Dawa Gyaltsen spoke to President Xi during his inspection and told us about it. “President Xi asked me how my life is going,” Dawa Gyaltsen said. “I told him it got so much better. I used to cultivate the land and made very little money. At the time, living conditions were bad. But now I live in a big house and my income comes from selling peach blossom festival tickets and carrying goods. ” And the newly opened railway between Nyingchi and Lhasa, the region’s capital, is expected to bring even more comfort to visitors and further boost tourism. What is remarkable about Tibet is that the region has eradicated extreme poverty. Its GDP grew 7.8% last year. And the target growth rate for 2021 is above 9%. The government of the autonomous region has made efforts to develop the local economy while maintaining a good ecological balance.

