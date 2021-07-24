Indonesia’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign slows due to depletion of stocks, Southeast Asia News and Top Stories





JAKARTA – Indonesia’s accelerated vaccination campaign has slowed as its stock of ready-to-use Covid-19 vaccines is almost fully used, preventing it from reaching the goal of one million vaccines per day over the past week. Although the country has received more supplies of CoronaVac vaccine in recent back-to-back shipments, these are inactivated doses that take 1 month to grow and vial before they can be distributed, a government official told Straits Times. An inactivated vaccine consists of virus particles that have been grown in culture and then killed to reduce disease-producing capacity. This is different from the current stock in Indonesia which mainly consists of ready-to-use vials. There are currently around 15 million doses left, but many of them would be prioritized for a second jab in August, the official added, who requested anonymity. Indonesia, the most affected by Covid-19 in Asia, relies mainly on CoronaVac for its national vaccination campaign which began in mid-January. The country has successfully administered one million doses per day for at least seven days in July and one day in late June. But the rate has fallen below a million doses in the past seven days, according to government data. Only around 700,000 doses were administered on Saturday July 24. Those who receive the first shot in July will have to return for the second shot in August. Indonesia has obtained 480 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from different brands and nearly a third have been delivered. Its immunization situation underscores the imbalance between rich countries and emerging economies in access to vaccines that the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly warned against, calling inequitable vaccine distribution of the greatest threat to end the pandemic. “As long as the virus continues to circulate anywhere, trade and travel will continue to be disrupted and economic recovery will be further delayed. “Continued transmission also means more variants that could potentially escape vaccines, as well as prolonged pressure on health systems and the health workers that protect us,” WHO said in a January statement on the vaccine equity. Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, tasked by President Joko Widodo with coordinating efforts in Java and Bali to contain the second wave caused by the more transmissible Delta variant – is stepping up efforts to secure vials filled with vaccine to ensure rates of inoculation in August would not slow down further, ST understands. Java and Bali account for over 60% of the total cases in Indonesia. The country has more than 3.08 million infections and more than 80,000 deaths. The government hopes to meet its collective immunity target by vaccinating two-thirds of the 270 million people by the end of this year. The health ministry has mobilized the army and police to speed up vaccination, as the pace of work is slow in many parts of Indonesia’s 34 provinces. The ministry also involved a wide range of civil society groups, alumni clubs and religious organizations, including the two largest – Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah – which each have tens of millions of members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/indonesias-accelerated-vaccination-drive-hits-a-speed-bump-as-cell-culture-takes-1-12

