Trump ally Tom Barrack posts $ 250 million bail for illegally raising UAE | US News





Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump who chaired the inaugural committee of former presidents, posted $ 250 million bail with a $ 5 million cash guarantee and was released in California on Friday.

Barrack was arrested for conspiring to illegally exert influence over US foreign policy on behalf of the UAE. According to the US Department of Justice, Barrack, one of the three accused men, did not register as a foreign agent.

Barrack, a billionaire, has long been close to Trump. In his book Fire and Fury, journalist Michael Wolff called the two men and financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was later convicted of sex trafficking before committing suicide in custody, as a set of 1980s nightlife musketeers and 1990.

Barrack also faces a charge of obstructing justice and making false statements to the FBI about making decisions favorable to the UAE.

Barrack and Matthew Grimes, 27, will be brought to justice on Monday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York. A spokesperson for Barrack said he would plead not guilty. Barrack was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and prevented from transferring money overseas.

The third man charged, Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, 43, has left the United States.

Barrack is a dual citizen of the United States and Lebanon who prosecutors have flagged as a flight risk due to his close ties to the two Middle Eastern countries, which have no extradition agreements with the United States. United, and his possession of a private plane.

Barrack resigned from his investment firm, Colony Capital, last April. In Washington, the inauguration of Trump, which he presided over, is the subject of a civil investigation into possible embezzlement.

Speculation continues as to whether figures close to Trump in legal danger and now unable to hope for forgiveness could be tempted to turn against the former president.

New York prosecutors have laid tax-related charges against the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is under investigation into his work as an unregistered foreign agent and his links to controversial Ukrainian agents.

In May, federal agents raided Giulianis’ apartment in New York City. The former New York mayor also lost his licenses to practice law in New York and Washington DC.

