Lingayat pontiffs organize rally amid rumors of CM BS Yediyurappa exit; urge Prime Minister Modi to let him finish his term
Bangalore: Even though the BJP high command is expected to give Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa a political slip up on Sunday, the powerful Lingayat pontiffs have already sent a warning to Delhi by announcing a mega conclave on the palace’s vast grounds on the same day where Yediyurappa could be on their agenda.
Balehosur mutt’s Dingaleshwar Swamiji, however, told media that the subject of the CM change could be brought up. In response to a question, he said the conclave is neither to please nor to blackmail anyone, and he can only say that there will be an “incredible result”.
Pontiffs from all communities have been invited, the Swami said, but declined to reveal the names of the senior pontiffs attending or organizing the conclave.
The conclave took the BJP high command by surprise and senior leaders summoned BSY’s son BY Vijayendra to Delhi to find out what exactly is happening in Bengaluru and to deliver a message to the CM.
BJP sources here said Yediyurappa is keen to step down and is awaiting his new assignment from the high command. Sources also said the Yediyurappa did not want a Lingayat to succeed him because he feared losing the mantle of the community he has held for more than two decades.
In this context, the name of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahalad Joshi is circulating as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and party chairman JP Nadda.
But Joshi said in Delhi that “No one told me about it (following Yediyurappa). Only the media are talking about it. As no one has told me about it, there is no instead of reacting “.
But seers do not want a non-Lingayat to be the next WC, hence the importance of the conclave.
What is also significant is that the powerful Panchamshali sect of the Lingayats has refrained from supporting Yediyurappa (he belongs to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community) or the confusion surrounding his impending resignation. Panchamshali seers plan to hold another conclave on August 15 in Bengaluru.
