Don’t let the hoarding of Covid-19 therapeutic drugs





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Sufmi Dasco Ahmad asked police to investigate the lack of Covid-19 therapeutic drugs, as happened when President Joko Widodo visited a pharmacy in Bogor City, Friday (7/23/2021). Dasco has warned that there should not be a drug hoarding practice that takes advantage of public panic over the Covid-19 pandemic. “I call on the government and the police to investigate the disappearance of these drugs. Do not allow there to be suspicions of hoarding of Covid-19 therapeutic drugs due to public panic over the current pandemic” Dasco said in a written statement on Saturday (7/24/2021). Read also : Viral Jokowi calls on Minister of Health Budi to ask for drugs, epidemiologist: it’s hard medicine, sir Party politician Gerindra is also surprised that current therapeutic drugs for Covid-19 appear to have disappeared from the market. Indeed, Dasco said, state-owned pharmaceutical companies have produced these drugs in quantities beyond their production capacity. “The top directors of state-owned pharmaceutical companies in a meeting with Commission VI assured that they had produced more than their production capacity to meet supply in the market during this pandemic,” Dasco said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Previously reported, President Joko Widodo checked the availability of a number of Covid-19 treatment drugs at Villa Duta Pharmacy in Bogor City, West Java on Friday (7/23/2021). City of TribunnewsBogor.com, Jokowi got out of the car around 3:00 p.m. WIB and went straight to the pharmacy. Read also : When Jokowi struggles to find Covid-19 drugs in Bogor City … He then spoke with the pharmacy staff to ensure the availability of a number of drugs, but the drugs requested by the president were not available at the pharmacy. A pharmacist at Villa Duta Pharmacy Herli said that a number of medications Jokowi requested were written on a piece of paper. “He was looking for Oseltamivir, Gentromicyn, Favipiravir and multivitamins which are now widely used by people exposed to Covid,” he said. Herli said it had been almost a month since the drugs mentioned by the president were available. There are problems with the supply of Covid-19 treatment drugs from distributors. “Today there are a lot of Covid drug prescriptions that people are looking for, but it turns out that our availability is empty because it is constrained by the fact that there are no distributors,” he said. -he declares.

