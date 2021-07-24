Ahead of PoK polls, Nawaz Sharif urges voters not to let Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf ‘ballot thieves’ win





London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ahead of the elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday called on residents of the region to exercise their right to vote and ensure that “thieves ballots ”did not win, referring to the ruling government headed by Imran Khan. “My brothers and sisters, when a vote is stolen, it is not only the vote but also your children’s school fees, your children’s expenses, your job that are stolen. I urge people to protect their votes and stop these “baxa chor (ballot thieves), Cheeni chor (sugar thieves), aata chor (flour thieves) and“ medicine chor (medicine thieves) ”Sharif said in a posted video. on Pakistan Muslim League (N) Twitter “On July 25, people will say they won’t allow these people to steal votes for Kashmir,” he added. Cricketer-turned-politician Imran wins Khan in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 2018 in the country’s general elections were marred by allegations of electoral fraud and pre-vote electrical engineering. Nawaz Sharif accuses the Pakistani military and intelligence services for bringing Imran Khan to power by rigging the elections. Also caught in the rising prices of basic commodities in Pakistan, especially sugar and flour. Sharif also asked the people of PoK if they had bought any new clothes or shoes for their children on this Eid festival. “Tell me, did the people of Kashmir celebrate Eid, if so how ?? Were the poor able to buy new clothes or shoes for their children or do they have enough money for the sacrifice?” he asked. The PoK is due to hold a general election for the Legislative Assembly on July 25, despite calls to postpone the elections by two months due to the threat of a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Pakistan last year held the Legislative Assembly elections in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, locals are looking for basic facilities including gas supply, pothole-free roads and a share of power projects in the area. The majority of the PoK regions are struggling without gas pipelines, forcing people to use bottles or firewood for cooking. The region is also experiencing power cuts, although there are several large and small power plants dotting the area, producing over 2,500 megawatts of electricity. Locals also complain that electricity from the Mangala Dam and other power projects is transported to Pakistani cities. The country’s federal government is unable to provide local residents with access to basic facilities. Moreover, in PoK, the room to express a political position other than to join Pakistan is limited. An election law, for example, requires all candidates for the PoK self-government legislature to take an oath to support membership in Pakistan. (ANI)

