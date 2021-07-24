Chinese President Xi Jinping on discreet visit to Tibet





Chinese President Xi Jinping has been in Tibet since Wednesday. He must stay there until Sunday. This is the first time that a Chinese head of state has visited Tibet in 31 years.

It is in all discretion that the Chinese president went to the top of the world. As proof, the new China agency announced this trip 48 hours after the arrival of Xi Jinping in Tibet. This visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of the invasion of Tibet by Communist troops, an event celebrated in Beijing as a peaceful release . The number one Chinese has received a warm welcome from the cadres and the popular masses of all ethnic groups , how does the public channel CCTV. Xi Jinping calls for strengthening in Tibet, according to visit report national unity and the patriotism . It is essential to strengthen interactions and exchanges between different ethnic groups , said the strong man from Pkin, according to statements by CCTV. I fear for Tibet In any case, the stay of the strongman of Beijing in this highly strategic region worries the Tibetans.The more delicate and important a subject, the more the Chinese authorities keep the secret, underlines Tenam, a Tibetan exiled in France and member of the ETL, the association of students for a free Tibet.I am really worried because, if you look when a Chinese president visits so-called minority regions, nothing good is happening. I remember Xi Jinping’s 2014 visit to Xinjiang. Afterwards, there was a hardening of Chinese policies. So I fear for Tibet. They will try to really implement Xi Jinping’s so-called thoughts on ethnic unity. . According to the pro-Tibetan movement International Campaign for Tibet, residents of Lhasa reported unusual activity and movement controls before the visit, referring to barred roads and reinforced police surveillance. There have been quite a few official announcements about the ban on Tibetan movement in the capital, Lhasa. They have closed a lot of factories and it is said that all movements are very controlled at the moment,added Tenam. A message for India This stay is also an opportunity for the Chinese President to send a message to India, more than a year later. a deadly clash around the border common in the Himalayas. For example, he called the population defend the national territory then visited enough areas sensitive . It is not trivial that Xi Jinping visited an airport not very far from Arunachal Pradesh in India. China has always claimed this part of India. He also took the train from Nyingchi to Lhasa. All this is not trivial, especially with everything that has been happening with India and China since last year. Then perhaps there is also a connection with the fact that there was a telephone conversation, for the first time, between the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Dala Lama on his birthday., advance lexil tibtain. Since the anti-Chinese packs in 2008, Pkin has invested heavily in Tibet in the hope of fighting against the influence of the Dala Lama. The protest is still pisodically present, in the form of self-immolations by fire of Buddhist monks loyal to the Dala Lama.

