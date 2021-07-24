Turkey’s most ambitious geopolitical project

A geopolitical project recently adopted in Eurasia has sparked global speculation. Many believe that the implementation of the project will bring significant changes in global geopolitics and geopolitics. Some even think that the implementation of this project will directly change the balance of power in this region and indirectly throughout the world. Again the idea of ​​many, that this very ambitious project is unlikely to be implemented, and even if it is implemented in any way, the amount of damage it will cause will be fine. greater than the amount of profit it will bring. The most discussed and criticized project is the “Istanbul Canal” project (Turkish: Kanal’stanbul, “Istanbul Canal”) adopted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose main objective is to divide the European part of ‘Istanbul, the most populous city in Europe. Connect the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara to each other.

Before discussing what the Istanbul Canal project really is, it is important to briefly know the geographic location of Turkey. Turkey is a bicontinental state, which means that the territory of the Turkish state is located on two continents. Located in a very important geographical area of ​​Eurasia, this state has an area of ​​6 63 358 km ². 98% of the total area of ​​the state is located in Anatolia in Western Asia, and the remaining 3% is located in Eastern Thrace in southeastern Europe. Of the 63 million inhabitants of the state, 6% live in Asia and 14% in Europe. It is bordered by Greece and Bulgaria to the southwest, the Black Sea to the north, Georgia to the northeast, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Iran to the east, Iraq to the southeast. , Syria and the Mediterranean to the south, and the Aegean Sea to the west.

The Turkish capital, Ankara, is located in central Anatolia, but the state’s largest city, Istanbul (formerly Constantinople; former Roman / Byzantine capital and former capital of the Ottoman Empire), is a bi- city. continental. Part of the city is located in Asia and the other part in Europe. The narrow waterway that separates the Asian and European parts of Istanbul (and all of Asian Turkey from European Turkey) is the Bosphorus Strait. The Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara are connected to each other by the Bosphorus Strait. Meanwhile, the Dardanelles Strait connects the Mediterranean Sea and the Aegean Sea with the Sea of ​​Marmara. That is, the Black Sea is connected to the Mediterranean Sea and the Aegean Sea by the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Strait.

Simply put, if ships from other Black Sea states (Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Georgia and Bulgaria) want to reach the Mediterranean except for Turkey, they have to cross the Bosporus and the Dardanelles Strait. On the other hand, if a state not located on the shores of the Black Sea wants to send its ships to the Black Sea, it must also cross the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus. In this situation, the state that controls these two systems will be able to control the path from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean (and from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea). Both systems are currently under Turkish control. According to the Montreux Convention of 1936, the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles Strait were vested with military authority over Turkey, and Turkey could prohibit the entry of foreign warships into the strait during the war. Not only that, if a state goes to war with Turkey, then Turkey can prohibit the entry of commercial vessels from that state through both channels.

However, under the terms of the convention, foreign civilian ships can cross both routes free of charge in peacetime, but there are various restrictions on the entry of warships from non-Black Sea states. If a state that is not on the shores of the Black Sea wishes to send warships via both routes, Turkey must be notified 7 days before the warships cross both routes. No more than 9 foreign warships can cross both routes at a time, and foreign warships crossing both routes at any one time cannot weigh more than 15,000 tons. In addition, no foreign warship weighing more than 10,000 tonnes may cross the two routes. The total weight of warships deployed in the Black Sea by non-Black Sea States at any one time cannot exceed 30,000 tonnes (in some cases 45,000 tonnes) and they cannot remain in the Black Sea for more than three weeks. Only the shores of the Black Sea can send warships of any weight by either method, but in this case it can only have two destroyers.

However, there are no restrictions on commercial navigation via the Bosphorus (and the Dardanelles). According to former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yldrm, around 56,000 ships cross the Bosporus each year, of which around 10,000 are tankers. Numerically, the number of ships plying the Bosporus each year is three times the number of ships plying the Suez Canal! According to an article in the South China Morning Post, an English-language magazine based in Hong Kong, an average of 115 ships pass through the Bosporus each day. Note that the Bosphorus Strait is very narrow and therefore often causes maritime traffic jams. Not only that, but due to its narrowness and the large number of tankers, there is a significant potential for accidents.

For example, a head-on collision between two tankers in the Bosporus Strait in 1989 dumped fuel oil into the system and it took about two weeks to bring the resulting environmental disaster under control. In April 2016, a freighter operating there failed to stop in time and collided with an 18th-century Ottoman palace on the shores of the Strait. In order to prevent such accidents, the Turkish government has taken various measures to ensure the safety of ships operating in the Bosphorus system, but the possibility of another such accident in the system cannot be excluded. Moreover, according to Yldrm, Turkey’s northern neighbors are pressuring Turkey to increase shipping in the Bosphorus Strait.

Under these circumstances, the Turkish government, controlled by Adalet ve Kalknma Partisi (AKP), decided to implement a megaproject aimed at relieving pressure on the Bosphorus and establishing a new link between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara. This project is the “Istanbul Canal” project. If this project is implemented, 45 km parallel to the Bosphorus Strait in the European part of Istanbul. A canal will be built (or 26 miles) long, 265,350 m (or 90,001,150 feet) wide and 20.75 m (or 6 feet) deep, connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara. If this canal is built, the European part of Istanbul will practically be divided into two parts and one of them will become an island. The island is bordered by the Black Sea, the Sea of ​​Marmara, the Istanbul Canal and the Bosphorus Strait.

The project is extremely ambitious and is by far the largest infrastructure project undertaken by AKP. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself called it a “bizarre project” (Turkish: lgn Proje), and the Turkish public and media adopted the title. The project has also been described in foreign media as “Erdogan’s mad project”. According to the Turkish government, the main objective of this comprehensive project is to reduce the pressure on the Bosphorus system. But many analysts believe the Turkish government has a secret geopolitical agenda behind the project. In fact, the scope, actual objective and potential impact of the project have been widely discussed and criticized, and analysts are still divided over the long-term sustainability of the project.

However, this is not the first attempt to build an alternative waterway connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara. Many Ottoman and Turkish rulers had undertaken similar projects in the past. But for various reasons, none of them were able to implement the projects.

The first Ottoman Sultan to plan such a waterway was Suleiman the Great, better known as “Suleiman the Magnificent”. During his reign (1520158), plans were drawn up to connect the Black Sea from the Sakaria River to Lake Sapanja and the Gulf of Izmit. The then Ottoman Prime Minister, Sokollu Mehmet Pasha, dug a canal to connect the Sakaria River to the Gulf of Izmit through the two lakes of Sapanja and Iznik. Mimar Sinan, then chief architect of the Ottoman Empire, was entrusted with the project. If the project were implemented, the timber needed for the construction of Ottoman Navy ships and Istanbul’s energy needs could be transported by boat through the canal. For this project, Mimar Sinan and Greek tourist Girage Nicola observed a large area from Lake Sapanja to the Gulf of Izmit. But at that time, the Ottoman Empire was involved in various wars, and it was not possible for them to implement this project.

Efforts were made to implement the project for the second time during the reign of Sultan Murat III (158495), grandson of Sultan Suleyman I. On March 6, 1591, Sultan Murat III issued a royal decree on the construction of the waterway, and work on the project has started. But the project was then put on hold for unknown reasons.

Attempts were made to implement the project for the third time almost half a century later during the reign of Sultan Mehmed IV (16486). Attempts were made to resume construction of the canal in 1854, but the plan was put on hold until completion.



