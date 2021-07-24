Why the investigation into Trump’s alleged wrongdoing could be in trouble





A spike in violent crime in the Atlanta area could jeopardize one of former President Donald Trump’s most thorough investigations into alleged wrongdoing, as the local prosecutor both strives to investigate the former Commander-in-Chief and tackle a growing “historic” backlog. daytime.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis for months spent significant resources investigating Trump for his campaign to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the 2020 state election results. She reportedly focused her attention particularly on Trump’s interactions with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who at one point was asked to “find” enough votes to undo the loss of the former president in the state.

But just as that investigation intensified, a backlog of more daily cases under Willis’ jurisdiction grew to more than 12,000, according to an Insider report, citing public comments and interviews with former associates. by Willis. Much of this backlog stems from the increase in violent crime and state-mandated court closures due to COVID-19.

While some resources are coming in the form of relief money, that money comes with strict restrictions, leaving the future of his investigation of the former president in limbo.

“The problem she has is that she is in elected office and the residents are fed up with crime,” said Michael Moore, US. Middle District of Georgia attorney during Obama’s presidency, Insider said. “So are you going to put all your resources into this [Trump] case that can turn into nothing? Or are you going to do your job and represent the people who voted you? “

Earlier this month, Willis asked the Fulton County Board of Supervisors for more than $ 7 million in new funding for his office, which could be used to hire additional staff and reduce the backlog. Local reports suggest the board and its chairman, Rob Pitts, are willing to consider additional funding.

It certainly doesn’t help that the Trump investigation is an unprecedented affair for a district attorney, an office with far fewer resources than state or federal prosecutors.

Want a daily rundown of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

“The DA’s office has never dealt with anything like this before in its history,” Clint Rucker, a former Fulton County assistant district attorney, told Insider. “You talk about investigating a former president of the United States for some sort of irregularity regarding voter fraud. Nothing like this has ever come from the DA office before.”

Although she faces a difficult task, a number of current and former Willis associates all say that she is doing a commendable job with the case and that they trust her to lead the investigation to its conclusion. , whoever she is.

“If anyone is qualified to conduct an investigation of this magnitude, it is Fani,” said Peter Odom, a former prosecutor who previously worked with Willis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/07/24/why-the-investigation-into-trumps-alleged-misdeeds-may-be-in-trouble/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos