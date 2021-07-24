South African drug ring member arrested in Jakarta





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Jakarta Metropolitan Police this week arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of links to a South African drug ring and seized a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine from him. The suspect, identified by his initials ADM, was apprehended as he picked up two bags of crystal meth from the office of a courier service provider in West Jakarta on July 21, 2021, as the head of the Narcotics Unit from West Jakarta Police, Adjunct Sen.Coms. Ronaldo Maradona Siregar said Friday. The suspect hid the drugs in a modified document bag when cops came to arrest him, he added. He said the case was still under investigation, but did not disclose where the suspect planned to sell the drugs. To uncover the international drug crime, the Jakarta police worked closely with the Indonesian Customs and Excise Directorate, he said. Related News: Indonesia Has Come a Long, Winding Road to Win the War on Drugs Indonesia remains under serious threat from drug traffickers, many of its working-age population trapped in a vicious drug cycle. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the country on March 2, 2020, drug lords continued to be a serious threat with rampant drug trafficking even amid the health crisis. Since his first term as head of government, President Joko Widodo has reminded the nation of the serious consequences of drug use on Indonesia. During the inauguration of a large mosque in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, on January 20, 2015, he warned that at least 50 people were dying of drug addiction every day. The statistics included those who failed to rehabilitate, he said. Related news: Police confiscate 528.55 kg of dried cannabis from four suspects in Aceh According to the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the deaths have failed to deter drug addicts in the country. Crystal users of methamphetamine, narcotics, marijuana and other types of addictive drugs come from different communities and from different socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. Citing the results of a survey conducted by BNN and the Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI), Vice President Ma’ruf Amin noted that Indonesia has more than 3.4 million drug addicts. The survey showed that around 180 out of 10,000 Indonesians, aged 15 to 64, were driven to drug addiction, he noted. Therefore, in commemoration of this year’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Trafficking, Amin called the collective attention of Indonesians to the grave threat of drug-related crimes. Related news: Papua struggles to bring COVID-19 cases under control Related News: Drugs for Self-Isolating COVID-19 Patients Not for Sale: Jokowi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/180562/south-african-drug-ring-member-arrested-in-jakarta The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos