Rescue teams struggle to reach submerged homes in India following floods and landslides

Rescue teams in India battled thick mud and debris on Saturday to reach dozens of submerged homes as the death toll from landslides and accidents from torrential monsoon rains rose to 125.

The state of Maharashtra has suffered the heaviest rains in July in four decades, experts say.

Showers lasting several days have severely affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, while large rivers are at risk of overflowing.

In Taliye, about 180 kilometers southeast of the financial capital of Mumbai, the death toll rose to 42 with the recovery of four more bodies after landslides razed most houses in the village, said a senior official in the government of Maharashtra.

“About 40 people are still trapped. The possibility of rescuing them alive is slim as they have been trapped in the mud for more than 36 hours,” said the official, who declined to be identified because he is not authorized to talk to the media. .

National Disaster Response Force personnel on Saturday search for victims of a landslide in Taliye, India. (Indranil Mukerjee / AFP / Getty Images)

Rescuers were looking for landslide victims in four other locations across the state, the official said.

Harsh weather conditions have hit several parts of the world in recent weeks, with flooding in China and Western Europe and heatwaves in North America, sparking new fears about the impact of climate change.

Parts of India’s west coast received as much as 594 millimeters of rain, forcing authorities to move people out of vulnerable areas as they released water from dams about to overflow. Mahabaleshwar hill station recorded its highest rainfall ever.

Tens of thousands of people rescued

“About 90,000 people have been rescued from areas affected by the floods,” the government of Maharashtra said in a statement, as authorities released water from overflowing dams.

Thousands of trucks were stranded for more than 24 hours on a highway connecting Mumbai to the southern tech hub of Bangalore, with the road submerged in places.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force help lift people out of a flooded area in Kolhapur, India on Saturday. (Abhijeet Gurjar / Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by the loss of life.

“The situation in Maharashtra due to the heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is provided to those affected,” Modi said on Twitter on Friday.

In the southern state of Telangana, heavy rains caused flooding in the state capital of Hyderabad and other low lying areas.

More than 40 people have died in Taliye, India, according to a senior Maharashtra government official who spoke to Reuters. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP / Getty Images)

Indian environmentalists have warned that climate change and indiscriminate construction in fragile coastal areas could lead to more disasters.

“The fury of the rain that has descended on Mahabaleshwar … is a strong warning against further alteration of the ecologically fragile Western Ghats,” environmental economist Devendra Sharma said on Twitter, referring to the chain of hills. along the west coast of India.