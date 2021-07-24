Politics
Rescue teams struggle to reach submerged homes in India following floods and landslides
Rescue teams in India battled thick mud and debris on Saturday to reach dozens of submerged homes as the death toll from landslides and accidents from torrential monsoon rains rose to 125.
The state of Maharashtra has suffered the heaviest rains in July in four decades, experts say.
Showers lasting several days have severely affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, while large rivers are at risk of overflowing.
In Taliye, about 180 kilometers southeast of the financial capital of Mumbai, the death toll rose to 42 with the recovery of four more bodies after landslides razed most houses in the village, said a senior official in the government of Maharashtra.
“About 40 people are still trapped. The possibility of rescuing them alive is slim as they have been trapped in the mud for more than 36 hours,” said the official, who declined to be identified because he is not authorized to talk to the media. .
Rescuers were looking for landslide victims in four other locations across the state, the official said.
Harsh weather conditions have hit several parts of the world in recent weeks, with flooding in China and Western Europe and heatwaves in North America, sparking new fears about the impact of climate change.
Parts of India’s west coast received as much as 594 millimeters of rain, forcing authorities to move people out of vulnerable areas as they released water from dams about to overflow. Mahabaleshwar hill station recorded its highest rainfall ever.
Tens of thousands of people rescued
“About 90,000 people have been rescued from areas affected by the floods,” the government of Maharashtra said in a statement, as authorities released water from overflowing dams.
Thousands of trucks were stranded for more than 24 hours on a highway connecting Mumbai to the southern tech hub of Bangalore, with the road submerged in places.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by the loss of life.
“The situation in Maharashtra due to the heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is provided to those affected,” Modi said on Twitter on Friday.
In the southern state of Telangana, heavy rains caused flooding in the state capital of Hyderabad and other low lying areas.
Indian environmentalists have warned that climate change and indiscriminate construction in fragile coastal areas could lead to more disasters.
“The fury of the rain that has descended on Mahabaleshwar … is a strong warning against further alteration of the ecologically fragile Western Ghats,” environmental economist Devendra Sharma said on Twitter, referring to the chain of hills. along the west coast of India.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/india-landslides-monsoon-rains-rescue-1.6115893
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]