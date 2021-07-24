As COVID cases spread, Papuans urged to remain vigilant





Local residents are again urged to continue to adhere to government health protocols whenever engaging in outdoor activities Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – The Papua COVID-19 task force has called on residents to remain vigilant as coronavirus infections have currently spread to 18 districts and towns across the province amid the continued threat posed by the Delta variant . Six of the affected areas are located in the mountainous regions of Papua in the districts of Jayawijaya, Lanny Jaya, Tolikara, Pegunungan Bintang, Paniai and Puncak Jaya, task force spokesperson Silwanus Sumule informed. Twelve other affected regions are Jayapura city and Jayapura, Merauke, Boven Digul, Asmat, Mappi, Mimika, Biak Numfor, Supiori, Kepulauan Yapen, Nabire and Keerom districts, he said. On July 21, 2021, Papua added 570 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic hit the province last year to 31,204, he said in a statement received by AMONG On Saturday. Of the total COVID-19 patients, 24,825 have fully recovered from the infection, 688 others have succumbed to the virus, while 5,691 remain hospitalized, Sumule informed. “Local residents are again urged to continue to adhere to government health protocols whenever they engage in outdoor activities,” he said. Amid the alarming trend of infections, Papua’s administration has asked residents to prepare for a month-long lockdown in August 2021 after the micro-scale public activity restrictions (PPKM Mikro) ended on the 25th. July. Related News: Prepare for August lockdown, Papuans warned During the lockdown, all points of entry into Papua province would be closed to curb an exponential rise in COVID-19 infections in communities, Papua Gov. Muhammad Rifai Darus said earlier. The detailed rules for containment, which would result in the closure of airports and seaports from August 1 to August 31, 2021, were discussed at the Papua COVID-19 task force meeting on July 21, 2021, he informed. . On July 19, 2021, Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe and his counterparts from across Indonesia held a virtual meeting with President Joko Widodo to discuss the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, he said. declared. After the meeting with President Widodo, Governor Enembe initiated a meeting with his subordinates to discuss the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Papua, he added. Related News: Papua planning partial lockdown in August: official Enembe also issued a letter, # 440/7736 / SET, notifying the application of the PPKM Mikro until July 25, 2021, Darus said. The Papuan administration has regularly assessed the application of the PPKM Mikro, but the governor has called on all authorities to step up coordinated COVID-19 mitigation efforts, he added. Papua will host this year’s National PON Games, which are scheduled to take place in Jayapura City and the districts of Jayapura, Mimika and Merauke from October 2 to 15, 2021, as well as the National Para Games (Peparnas) which will be held from October 2 to 15. November. Related News: Indonesian Women’s Duo Polii-Rahayu Win Olympic Opening Match Related News: Mimika’s government urges president to consider hosting PON XX

