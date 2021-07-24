Pakistan to take legal action against India for spying on prime minister





Pakistan announced on Saturday that it would investigate the use of the Pegasus malware, which can turn on a phone’s camera or microphone and collect its data, against Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior officials Pakistani military and government and would take legal action against India as well as raise the “deep concern” in international forums.

A Washington Post article said India was one of ten countries listed as a customer of the NSO Group and its Pegasus malware.

At least one number once used by Prime Minister Imran was among tens of thousands of smartphone numbers, including those of activists, journalists, business executives and politicians around the world, which turned out to have been the target of Israeli spyware.

The US publication said hundreds of issues from Pakistan were on India’s watchlist, including one that was once used by the prime minister. Over 1,000 Indian numbers were also on the list. The report did not confirm whether the attempt on the prime minister’s number was successful or not.

Israel’s Haaretz reported that several Pakistani officials, Kashmiri freedom fighters, Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, an Indian Supreme Court judge were targeted.

According to a private Pakistani television station, India even attempted to eavesdrop on calls and messages from members of the federal cabinet via spyware, prompting the Pakistani government to develop new software for federal ministers.

Last Sunday’s revelations – part of a collaborative investigation by the Washington Post, Guardian, Le Monde and other media – raise privacy concerns and reveal just how badly private company software could be misused carefully.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the Prime Minister’s adviser on accountability, lawyer Shahzad Akbar, who was flanked by Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, said the scandal was even more serious than the Panama Papers scandal.

“We consider it [the cyber attack] an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty and Pakistan will protect it at all costs, “Akbar added.

He said the government was developing a legal strategy against India and the issue would be raised in international forums such as the United Nations and the European Union.

The prime minister’s assistant said a team made up of officials from the intelligence agencies, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and senior officials from the cabinet division would investigate the matter.

