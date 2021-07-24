Politics
“A summer of discontent is on the horizon for Boris Johnson as his poll scores dip” – Keir Mudie
They say don’t start with the weather, but I think this particular writing tip isn’t from the UK.
Because what else can we talk about? Ah good? The 10 days or so that we just had could have been our summer, you know.
Look at it now.
I bought a barbecue last year out of optimism and think I used it once.
There are so many snails living there that a permanent encampment has started and redevelopment is underway.
High-rise snail apartments, snail bowling alleys and a multiplex snail cinema have sprung up.
So if anyone wants to buy six bags of unopened charcoal, please let me know.
We really have the impression that this brief summer is already over.
You remember? We were all enjoying the football, going to the pub and getting vaccinated and the infection rate was going down.
Looks like centuries ago now. The air of optimism that hung in the spring seems to have faded.
The Prime Minister’s vaccine rebound appears to have fallen flat. His approval ratings are plummeting.
That said, Labor is not on vacation either. Times are tough in Southside. A quarter of the staff made redundant, the funds empty, the workforce in decline.
Beyond their internal struggles however, there were a few signs as the holidays approached that Labor was getting into shape.
There was a decent line of attack on a ruler for them, a ruler for us, but it seems to have gotten a bit lost now.
Mr Starmer does not appear to be in a position to give a clear punch to Mr Johnson, who is hanging on desperately at the moment and extremely vulnerable to attacks from everywhere. He’s irritating, able to hang on.
We will see. In the meantime, it’s a shame that this line of attack on a ruler for them, a ruler for us has not crossed. Last week would have been the week for that.
Nurses, for example. Most of the public sector got a real pass, but the nurses I think were the most outstanding rewarded for all their hard work with a less than paltry raise in pay, a round of applause and a share of the medal.
The teachers too. And police officers. And all those who have just kept the country on its feet.
We sometimes wonder what it takes to get people to recognize the gross injustices that are committed in this country on a daily basis.
Cut foreign aid, slaughter the public sector, spend huge sums of money on vanity projects, deals for cronies, unnecessary deaths, business, corruption, expensive wallpapers, an expansive rule breaking none of this ever seems to move the dial.
There is one thing looming, however, that is going to really get people moving. Soon they are going to step up to retirees.
They’re preparing, you see, to undo the triple lockdown, breaking various manifesto commitments.
Big mistake. There are golden rules in politics: never start a land war in Asia or it’s the economy, stupid but the big one has always been: don’t mess with retirees.
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/summer-discontent-horizon-boris-johnson-24609975
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]