“A summer of discontent is on the horizon for Boris Johnson as his poll scores dip” – Keir Mudie

They say don’t start with the weather, but I think this particular writing tip isn’t from the UK.

Because what else can we talk about? Ah good? The 10 days or so that we just had could have been our summer, you know.

Look at it now.

I bought a barbecue last year out of optimism and think I used it once.

There are so many snails living there that a permanent encampment has started and redevelopment is underway.

High-rise snail apartments, snail bowling alleys and a multiplex snail cinema have sprung up.

So if anyone wants to buy six bags of unopened charcoal, please let me know.







We really have the impression that this brief summer is already over.

You remember? We were all enjoying the football, going to the pub and getting vaccinated and the infection rate was going down.

Looks like centuries ago now. The air of optimism that hung in the spring seems to have faded.

The Prime Minister’s vaccine rebound appears to have fallen flat. His approval ratings are plummeting.

That said, Labor is not on vacation either. Times are tough in Southside. A quarter of the staff made redundant, the funds empty, the workforce in decline.

Beyond their internal struggles however, there were a few signs as the holidays approached that Labor was getting into shape.

There was a decent line of attack on a ruler for them, a ruler for us, but it seems to have gotten a bit lost now.

Mr Starmer does not appear to be in a position to give a clear punch to Mr Johnson, who is hanging on desperately at the moment and extremely vulnerable to attacks from everywhere. He’s irritating, able to hang on.

We will see. In the meantime, it’s a shame that this line of attack on a ruler for them, a ruler for us has not crossed. Last week would have been the week for that.

Nurses, for example. Most of the public sector got a real pass, but the nurses I think were the most outstanding rewarded for all their hard work with a less than paltry raise in pay, a round of applause and a share of the medal.







The teachers too. And police officers. And all those who have just kept the country on its feet.

We sometimes wonder what it takes to get people to recognize the gross injustices that are committed in this country on a daily basis.

Cut foreign aid, slaughter the public sector, spend huge sums of money on vanity projects, deals for cronies, unnecessary deaths, business, corruption, expensive wallpapers, an expansive rule breaking none of this ever seems to move the dial.

There is one thing looming, however, that is going to really get people moving. Soon they are going to step up to retirees.

They’re preparing, you see, to undo the triple lockdown, breaking various manifesto commitments.

Big mistake. There are golden rules in politics: never start a land war in Asia or it’s the economy, stupid but the big one has always been: don’t mess with retirees.