Pak government accuses Sharif of meeting with Afghan national security adviser





ISLAMABAD: Several members of Imran Khan’s cabinet on Saturday called Pakistan Muslim League leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif “shameless” for meeting with Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib, claiming that it “proved his ties to enemies of Pakistan, including (Indian PM Narendra) Modi”. The official Afghan National Security Council Twitter account shared a photo of Mohib and Peace Minister Sayed Sadat Naderi meeting with Sharif in London last Thursday, sparking instant indignation in Pakistan. The meeting with the former Pakistani prime minister, based in London since 2019, was aimed at “discussing matters of mutual interest,” he said. A screenshot of the meeting with the hashtags #NawazSharif and #AfghanNSA was trending on Twitter shortly after, with comments for and against Sharif and the Afghan leadership. Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: “This is why sending Nawaz Sharif abroad was dangerous… because such people are part of the international schemes. Sharif’s meeting with “RAW’s biggest ally in Afghanistan is one example,” he said. “Modi, Mohib or Amrullah Saleh (the Afghan vice president) every enemy of Pakistan is a close friend of Nawaz Sharif,” Chaudhry tweeted. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari demanded to know what “matters of mutual interest” were discussed at the meeting. “After Mohib called Pakistan not the PTI government but (our) country a ‘mess’, RAW’s common interest can only be to attack Pak,” she said. “Such a blatant interest of Sharif in preserving the plundered wealth, may the country be damned.” Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz called the meeting “nothing new”, saying Sharif had “always kept company with Pakistan’s enemies, whether (steel tycoon Sajjan) Jindal or Modi “. Responding to criticism, Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, said that the foundation of her father’s ideology was Pakistan’s peaceful coexistence with its neighbors and that he had always “worked tirelessly” for it. “It is the very essence of diplomacy to talk to everyone, listen to their point of view and get their own message across: something this government does not understand and is therefore a complete failure on the front. international, ”she said. The Afghan national security adviser regularly accuses Pakistan and the ISI of supporting and leading the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan, which Islamabad still denies. In a public speech in May in the Afghan province of Nangarhar, east of the Pakistani border, Mohib controversially called Pakistan Heera Mandi, the red light zone of Lahore. Prime Minister Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led the counterattack.

