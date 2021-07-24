Bidens’ stock markets did not collapse as Trump predicted





US President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room at the White House. (Photo by André … [+] Harnik-Pool / Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Dow Jones closed above 35,000 for the first time, along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs. In President Trump’s preferred measure of success, stock market gains after the election and President Bidens’ inauguration have exceeded returns equivalent to eight months and more. The stock market did not collapse under Biden as Trump predicted, as seen in this debate video.

The three major indices, the Dow 30 Industrials, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, generated larger percentage increases from their respective election days through the end of July. Bidens’ outperformance includes from election day of November 3 and the Friday following the election, as the race was only called on the weekend.

Yields on the Bidens Dow and the S&P 500 also beat Trump from January 19, the day before their inauguration. The only measure that Trumps is higher is the Nasdaq from their inauguration dates.

Using feedback from when the election was called in favor of Bidens until the end of July versus when Trump was called the winner at the end of July 2017, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose by 6 , 1%, 10.1% and 1.7% more under Biden, respectively.

Bidens Dow has consistently outperformed Trump

On Tuesday of 2016, the election was held between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the Dow 30 Industrials closed at 18,333. The index responded positively to Trump’s victory, called the same evening and continued to rise until ‘in July.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 3,247 or 17.7% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 1,848 or 9.4%

Dow 30 under Trump

StockCharts.com

On election Tuesday between Trump and Biden, the index closed at 28,323. It also rose the next three days with Biden leading but was not called. However, on the Monday following the election call, the index widened and continued to rise, except for a few sharp declines which quickly reversed.

From Tuesday 3 November closing: + 7,582 i.e. 27.6% From Friday 6 November closing: + 6,738 + 23.8% From 19 January (the day before the inauguration): + 4,131 + 13.4%

Dow 30 under Biden

StockCharts.com

The S&P 500 recorded the biggest outperformance of Bidens against Trump

Trump posted a smaller gain in the S&P 500 versus the Dow 30. It has risen 15.6% since his election day and 9.2% between his inauguration and mid-April 2017.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 333 or 15.6% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 209 or 9.2%

S&P 500 under Trump

StockCharts.com

Between the Bidens election and last Friday, the S&P 500 yields were better than the Dow. Bidens’ market returns were again significantly higher than Trump by 10.1% since the election was called and 6.9% since his inauguration.

From Tuesday November 3, closing: + 1,043 or 30.9 %% From Friday November 6, closing: + 902 or 25.7% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 613 or 16.1%

S&P 500 under Biden

StockCharts.com

The NASDAQ was Trump’s best clue

The post-election period at the end of July saw the NASDAQ with the best-performing index for Trump, reaching 23.0%, which was still a little short of Bidens 24.7%.

From Tuesday November 8, closing: + 1,194 or 23.0% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 848 + 15.3%

NASDAQ under Trump

StockCharts.com

Trump is back 15.3% since his inauguration is the only measure that beats Bidens 12.4%.

From Tuesday November 3, closing: + 3,676 or 32.9% From Friday November 6, closing: + 2,942 or 24.7% From January 19 (the day before the Inauguration): + 1 640 or 12.4%

NASDAQ under Biden

StockCharts.com

