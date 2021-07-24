Center for resolving border disputes between the northeastern states: Amit Shah

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said on Saturday that the NDA government in the Center was keen to resolve border disputes between the northeastern states and make the region peaceful and developed.

Shah also expressed optimism that the region’s contribution to GDP will exceed 20 percent. The (Narendra) Modi government is moving forward in the northeast by giving importance to three things to resolve all disputes in the northeast and make it a peaceful region, to preserve and promote languages, culture and make it known throughout India and third, by making the North East a developed region and reducing its contribution to GDP to pre-independence level, ”Shah said.

With the collective efforts of all concerned, the goal will be achieved in a few years, said Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state on Saturday to inaugurate development projects. A day will come when the contribution of this region to the GDP will exceed 20%, there will be no trace of poverty, unemployment and unrest, “he said.

The Union Home Secretary said connectivity in the Northeast has been given the highest priority by the NDA government. When we used to say that we would connect the capitals of all the northeastern states by rail and air, then the opposition people laughed at us, “he said.

The Modi government aims to connect the capitals of all states in the region by rail, road and airways by 2023-24, he said, adding that development can only happen when this geographically remote region comes with all types of connectivity.

The work that is being done here today should have been done many years ago. Today an interstate bus terminal is being built here with the help of the Government of India and the Government of Meghalaya at a cost of 50 crores, ”Shah said.

The bus terminus will also boost economic activities in the region, he said. The Union Home Minister said that without connectivity, neither the security of this corner of the country can be ensured, nor the golden age of this region can be brought back.

He said that if any region has the richest culture in the whole world, it is in the northeast that many distinct languages, cultures, musical instruments and cultural identities have been preserved because its eight states have tried to complement each other with exchanges. He said the diverse culture, languages, music, dance, food and drink of the region are gems of India and the responsibility for nurturing it lies with all. India, and not just in the northeast.

The Union Minister said that the government has also made a lot of efforts to make development and services reach the citizens through information technology. Regarding Meghalaya, the work of accelerating the pace of development has been done by the Narendra Modi government since 2014, he said.

The government of Meghalaya has carried out 67 projects costing approximately 700 crore with central support and 38 other projects worth 800 crore is underway, Shah said. The NDA government also provided 650 crore to the state to boost jackfruit, mushroom, silk, milk and fish production, he said.

He said about six and a half Lakh families in Meghalaya did not have bank accounts before, but today every family can open bank accounts under the Jan-Dhan Yojana. Now, there is not a single house in Meghalaya that does not have a toilet as efforts are underway to provide tap water to 3.39 lakh households where it is not available, a Shah said.

