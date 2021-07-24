In search of profit in the midst of a pandemic – Opinion en.tempo.co





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo cancels plan allowing individuals to pay for Covid-19 vaccinations, but retains commercial vaccination program for businesses. Indonesian President Joko Widodo canceled the paid vaccination program for individuals. despite this, the similar program for businesses continues. Companies that want their employees to be vaccinated so they can safely resume operations will have to pay a state-owned enterprise (SOE). In the midst of this deadly coronavirus contagion and the almost complete shutdown of the economy, selling a life-saving vaccine is totally unethical. The government risks losing its credibility as well as public confidence. In addition, the arguments in favor of the paid vaccine have been refuted one by one. Initially, President Jokowi said companies would be able to buy vaccines because public funds were limited. While the government would focus on providing free vaccinations to vulnerable people who need them most, companies that wanted to avoid the queues could use their own funds. After all, the goal is the same: to get more people vaccinated. But that reasoning made no sense from the start. The 74 trillion rupee budget for vaccines for 182 million people can still be met by the government. Compared to the capital injection proposal for a state-owned company or the defense ministry’s arms purchase project, the vaccine budget is not that large and should be the priority. The paid vaccination program also raises questions. initially, the government guaranteed that it would import the vaccines through a state-owned enterprise. Kimia Farma has been appointed to import sinopharm vaccines for the “Gotong Royong Vaccine” program. In practice, KADIN has emerged as a coordinator – who collects data from registered companies. Subsequently, there were rumors that a number of KADIN tycoons were behind the supply of the Chinese vaccine. There was also something strange about the price determined by the government. The government has also indicated that it will not be able to always provide free vaccines. The problem is that at present the paid vaccination program in the field is also in disarray. A number of companies that have registered their staff have now withdrawn. The reason was simple: the lack of funds. This problem led to the idea of ​​changing the scheme: the vaccines would be sold to individual consumers at Kimia Farma pharmacies. The government then changed the legal umbrella. Health Minister Budi GUnadi Sadikin told the House of Representatives that this change was made following a meeting chaired by Minister Coordinator of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and attended by Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir . The heckling around the paid vaccination program shows the chaotic handling of the pandemic in Indonesia. The Minister of Health, official head of the medical authorities, seems to oscillate between economic and political interests. He should work with epidemiologists, public health experts, and public policy experts to determine how best to deal with the pandemic. All stakeholders must adhere to the decisions made by the medical authorities. The pandemic will only be overcome if there is strong social solidarity. The public is fed up with those looking to make a profit, and this also leads them to question the government’s seriousness in protecting its citizens. Read the full story in English magazine Tempo

