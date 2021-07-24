Prime Minister’s silence on Danish Siddiqui is appalling

Did the Prime Minister (PM) make a mistake in not publicly expressing his sadness over the horrific death of Danish photojournalist Siddiqui? From the government, there was only one tweet from the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and a declaration of condemnation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs. But Narendra Modis’ silence is different. He is often the first to tweet. And he does it frequently. So when he chooses not to, his reluctance attracts attention. Questions are necessarily asked.

Now I accept that Modis has the prerogative to decide when to comment and when to abstain. No one can force it. But should this apply to the Prime Minister of India? And, above all, when one of his compatriots was tragically killed? I accept that the Prime Minister cannot comment on everything that happens, although it often seems that he does, but did Siddiquis only kill one more dead person or another? special importance? Let’s start with this question.

Within hours, the President of Afghanistan, the President of the United States and the Secretary-General of the United Nations publicly expressed their deep sorrow. Even the Taliban, who are accused of the murder, said they were sorry. Both in India and abroad, major media institutions have published obituaries, along with high praise and even a collection of Siddiquis Prize-winning photographs. The BBC devoted five minutes to its newsletter. The Washington Post, almost a full page. And all the Indian newspapers and TV stations that I read or see regularly have done the same.

Remember, Siddiqui was no ordinary photojournalist. He won the prestigious Pulitzer in 2018. His striking images of Rohingya suffering in refugee camps in Bangladesh or the horrific second wave disaster of Covid-19 in India translated dry stories into vivid and unforgettable images. His work made the written word real.

But that’s not all. Most importantly, he was one of us. The blood flowing through his veins was the same as yours and mine. He may have worked for Reuters but he was arguably India’s greatest press photographer. Certainly the best known and the most appreciated. So if the world felt the need to mourn her death, how come her own prime minister didn’t?

This brings me to my second question: Could it be memorable photographs of Siddiquis that sealed the PM’s lips? Has he decided not to comment on the death of a journalist whose work conveyed to the world the full and unredacted horror of the second wave? Or a photographer whose images revealed in a way more striking and shocking way than any written comment how fake and hollow India was, including the own PMs at the World Economic Conference that India had defeated the coronavirus ? If Siddiqui had made a name for himself by photographing Holi Milanese, the evening aarti in Varanasi and the sunsets in Kanyakumari, would the PM’s Twitter manager have spoken?

To his supporters, supporters and admirers, these are undoubtedly hurtful questions, but millions of his compatriots are asking them. He does not brown his image that they are. Shouldn’t that be of concern?

Then let me come to a third question. It’s the most depressing of all, but the fact that it’s asked might also make it the most relevant. Was the PM silent because Siddiqui was a Muslim? No one other than Modi can answer, although many will have their suspicions. Indeed, some probably have no doubts at all.

Let me answer it differently. If the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer was named Devinder Sharma, would anyone from the Bharatiya Janata Party have been unaware of his death at the hands of the Taliban? Suppose his name is Dharam Singh? Or even Desmond Sequeira? Would his death have been received in silence?

Each of you will answer these questions as you see fit, but from the way I have asked them, you know mine. And that’s why I’m sad and upset. It is not Modis’ silence that is painful. But it is disturbing that our PM has nothing to say.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devils Advocate: The Untold Story

Opinions expressed are personal