Biden hits out at Trump at campaign event in Virginia: ‘This is not a Trump rally’





(NEXSTAR) President Biden appeared at a rally for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Friday, shooting McAuliffes opponent by describing him as a sidekick of Donald Trump.

President Biden addressed a crowd of nearly 3,000 at the Arlington event, many of whom have at times been exposed, comparing his own victory over Trump to his projection that McAuliffe will win over Glenn Youngkin, a man businessman turned politician running as a Republican candidate.

“Terry and I share a lot of things in common. I ran against Donald Trump and Terry too, Biden said. And I whipped Donald Trump in Virginia and Terry too.

Biden at the GOP: don’t hamper the infrastructure plan

McAuliffe, the former Democratic governor of Virginia between 2014 and 2018, is considered a moderate Democrat, with political views similar to Bidens’. Youngkin also positioned himself as a more moderate Republican, but said he was honored by Trump’s endorsement.

At the Friday night rally in Arlington, polls show McAuliffe has a lead over Youngkin, although Virginia’s gubernatorial race is competitive, the Associated Press reported.

Being his first campaign stoppage for a specific candidate since becoming president, Bidens’ appearance in Virginia and any future influence on the election outcome is seen as a measure of his political clout.

You won’t find anyone, I mean no one, who knows how to do more for Virginia than Terry, said Biden. Election off year, countries looking. This is a big deal.

Biden also dealt Trump another blow when protesters against an oil pipeline interrupted his speech.

It’s good. Look, this is not a Trump rally. Let him scream. No one pays attention, he said, eliciting cheers from the audience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

