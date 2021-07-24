Biden DHS Cancels Texas Border Wall Contracts Covering 31-Mile Section





Biden DHS cancels two border wall contracts in the Laredo sector on the US-Mexico border. After taking office in January, President Biden suspended construction of the ongoing border wall. Biden’s 2022 budget proposal allocates $ 1.2 billion for border infrastructure, without wall funding. Sign up for the daily 10 Things in Politics newsletter. Loading Something is loading.

The Biden administration is canceling two border wall contracts in the Laredo sector of the US-Mexico border that stretch for about 50 km, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday.

Shortly after taking office in January, President Joe Biden suspended border wall construction projects initiated by former President Donald Trump, calling for “a review of all appropriate or redirected resources to build” the barrier. .

Friday’s announcement comes after the Biden administration last month returned the military more than $ 2 billion in funding that the Trump administration had embezzled for the construction of a border wall.

The Biden administration’s handling of Trump’s border wall plans has proceeded at a slower pace due to funds allocated by various government agencies.

Contracts for the Laredo projects called for the construction of 31 miles of border wall along the Rio Grande, funded by DHS FY2020 appropriations.

However, construction of the projects had not yet started and land acquisition had not yet been completed.

“DHS continues to review all other suspended border fence projects and is in the process of determining which projects may be necessary to meet life, safety, environmental or other requirements and where to conduct environmental planning,” said the DHS press release. The administration also continues to call on Congress to cancel remaining funding for the border wall and instead fund smarter border security measures, such as border technology and modernization of land ports of entry, which have been shown to be more effective in improving border safety and security. “

The Trump administration built about 450 miles of wall in four years, according to the Associated Press. However, only 52 miles of wall were built in areas where no barriers previously existed.

The border between the United States and Mexico stretches over 1,900 miles; some sections already had obstacles before Trump took office in 2017.

DHS uses previously earmarked funds to assess environmental issues arising from the previous construction of the wall, as well as to review cases of land grabbing to determine if these acquisitions are still necessary.

Biden’s 2022 budget proposal allocates $ 1.2 billion for border infrastructure, including security technologies, but does not set aside funding for the construction of additional walls.

Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott pledged last month to continue building a border wall, though the legality of the move is in question.

“Only Congress and the President can mend our broken border,” Abbott said at the time. “But in the meantime, Texas will do everything it can, including starting to make arrests, to keep our community safe.”

