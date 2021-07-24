Politics
PM’s allies say he is not to turn around: Boris Johnson will stand firm on lifting restrictions
PM’s allies say he is not to turn around: Boris Johnson will stand firm on lifting restrictions as friends bring up memories of Margaret Thatcher’s steadfast war on inflation
- Prime Minister’s allies say he is “not to blame” for lifting restrictions
- Ally says PM will keep his cool and stick to the plan unless there is a new variation
- Prime Minister originally planned to invoke Churchill’s memory on Freedom Day
Boris Johnson’s allies compared his battle with the coronavirus to Margaret Thatcher’s determination to beat inflation in the 1980s.
Despite grim scientific modeling that predicts cases could reach 200,000 per day during the current wave, they say Mr Johnson is determined to lift restrictions last Monday, confident the vaccine rollout has weakened the link between infections enough. , hospitalizations and deaths.
One of them told the Mail on Sunday that, like Mrs Thatcher, Boris was not to turn around.
Unless a terrible new variant emerges, Boris will keep his cool and stick to the plan, the ally said.
Everyone told Maggie she was on the wrong track when it came to inflation, but she saved the country.
Boris Johnson’s allies compared his battle with the coronavirus to Margaret Thatcher’s determination to beat inflation in the 1980s
Mrs Thatcher embarked on her program to eradicate inflation in 1980, with deep cuts in public spending and tight control of the money supply. By mid-year, with inflation hitting 22% and unemployment hitting 2.8 million, it faced furious opposition, especially from former Tory Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.
After meeting Mrs Thatcher at Checkers in August 1980, Mr Macmillan wrote her an 11-page letter in which he warned that global conditions, coupled with her harsh monetarist stance, left Britain in danger of constant recession.
The former prime minister also criticized him for abandoning consensus politics to pursue sweeping reforms and a politics of division, which he said went against the essence of conservative democracy and rejected the importance of the money supply.
Perhaps the most infamous expression of opposition to Mrs Thatcher’s policies came in 1981 when 365 economists wrote to The Times urging it to change course and limit the damage caused by the recession.
But Mrs Thatcher refused to change course and, in four years, inflation fell from 27% to 4%, providing the foundation for subsequent economic recovery.
There are tentative signs that Mr Johnson’s stance on the virus is already reaping dividends; figures released yesterday showed 31,795 new cases of Covid, up from 46,558 on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister had originally planned to invoke the memory of another of his illustrious predecessors when restrictions were relaxed by launching Freedom Day at a historic location associated with Winston Churchill. The idea was quietly scrapped after case rates started to climb.
Mrs Thatcher embarked on her program to eradicate inflation in 1980, through deep cuts in public spending and tight control of the money supply
Mr Johnson appeared on a Checkers video link yesterday where he is isolating himself after coming into contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid before he tested positive for Covid to send a good luck message to British Lions and Irish before their first test against South Africa yesterday.
He said: It’s fantastic that captain Alun Wyn Jones is back so quickly after injury, and I know the combined power of England, Welsh, Scottish and Irish rugby union players will be an absolutely formidable opponent for anyone. , including the reigning (world champions). Drive for the line, Lions! Were all rooted for you, and good luck.
Mr Javid and Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer were also self-isolating at home yesterday and received grocery deliveries from high-end company Getir in the case of Mr Javids, and from Sainsburys for Sir Keir.
