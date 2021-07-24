Trump ally Thomas Barrack freed on $ 250 million bail





BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 29: Thomas Barrack, Executive Chairman and CEO of Colony Capital, attends a panel discussion at the Milken Institute’s Annual Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

LOS ANGELES – Thomas Barrack, who chaired President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, has been granted bail in federal court in Los Angeles which includes a $ 250 million bond secured by $ 5 million in cash at the following his arrest in a federal indictment accusing him and two others illegally lobbying on behalf of the UAE during the 2016 presidential campaign and beyond.

U.S. trial judge Patricia Donahue also ordered Barrack to wear a GPS tracking bracelet, banned her from transferring funds overseas, and restricted her travel to parts of southern California and New York City. He was also invited to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, where he will be brought to justice, according to the US Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors had requested in court documents that Barrack be released on bail and held in custody while transferred to New York for indictment, due to his wealth, foreign ties and access. to private planes.

Barrack, 74, of Santa Monica, was arrested Tuesday and named in an unsealed seven-count indictment in New York City, along with Matthew Grimes, 27, of Aspen, Colorado, and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, 43, a national of the United Arab Emirates, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The judge granted Grimes’ release on $ 5 million bail on Friday.

Barrack and Grimes were both initially taken into custody pending detention hearings in downtown Los Angeles. Alshahhi is still at large. According to federal authorities, the indictment describes a conspiracy to promote the interests of the UAE in the United States “under the leadership of senior officials of the United Arab Emirates.” “The defendants are accused of working for the United Arab Emirates” by influencing the foreign policy positions of a candidate’s campaign in the 2016 US presidential election and, subsequently, the foreign policy positions of the government in the new administration, as well as seeking to influence public opinion in favor of UAE interests. ”

Barrack – who resigned from the USC board a day after his arrest – is a close friend and ally of Trump, one of his main fundraisers, and was chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee.

“The accused has repeatedly leveraged Barrack’s friendships and his access to a candidate who was ultimately elected president, to senior campaign and government officials, and to the American media to advance the political goals of a foreign government without revealing their true allegiances ”,

Acting Deputy Attorney General Mark Lesko of the National Security Division of the Justice Ministry said in a statement. “The conduct alleged in the indictment is nothing less than a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former president. By this indictment, we are putting everyone – regardless of their wealth or perceived political power – aware that the Justice Department will enforce the ban on this type of undisclosed foreign influence. ”

The three defendants are accused of acting and conspiring to act as agents of the United Arab Emirates between April 2016 and April 2018. Barrack is also charged with obstructing justice and making multiple false statements during the ” an interview on June 20, 2019 with federal law. enforcement.

According to federal prosecutors, the trio have taken various steps to advance the interests of the UAE at the national level. For example, Barrack allegedly inserted language praising the UAE into a 2016 Trump campaign speech on U.S. energy policy, then emailed a draft of the speech to Alshahhi for consideration by senior officials. of the United Arab Emirates, prosecutors say.

The trio are also accused of working after Trump’s election “to influence the foreign policy positions of the new administration in order to further the interests of the United Arab Emirates.” Barrack reportedly told a group of UAE government officials in December 2016 to create a US “wish list”. the foreign policy elements the UAE wanted to accomplish during the Trump administration.

Barrack has also reportedly worked on behalf of the UAE in opposition to a proposed Camp David summit to discuss an ongoing dispute between the UAE, Qatar and other Middle Eastern governments, even seeking to meet with Trump. to advise against the summit. The summit never took place, according to the DOJ.

None of the defendants notified the United States Attorney General that they were acting as agents of a foreign government.

