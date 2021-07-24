Mamata Banerjee chooses Jawhar Sircar for Rajya Sabha against Narendra Modi’s government





Mamata Banerjee decided on Saturday to send Jawhar Sircar, a retired civil servant with 42 years of experience, to the upper house of parliament, a move that is expected to bolster Trinamul’s firepower in the Rajya Sabha against Narendra’s government. Modi. “We are delighted to appoint Mr. @jawharsircar to the Upper House of Parliament. Mr. Sircar spent almost 42 years in public service and was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service will help us serve our country better! Trinamul said in his Twitter announcement.

Sircar, 69, is a prominent member of the key section of Indian civil society who strongly opposes Modi’s regime and its perceived machinations against fundamental elements of Indian ethics, such as plurality and democracy. This intolerant and despotic regime must be firmly opposed on all fronts. This opportunity will allow me to reach a much larger audience and speak more forcefully against this government at the Center, Sircar said later today. Jawharbabu has been one of the most vocal and irrepressible voices in the conscience of nations in recent years, a thorn in the side of saffron ecosystems. His ascension to Rajya Sabha would be a great gain for Indian democracy, said a vice president from Trinamul. These are measures to make our Upper House team second to none, in terms of quality and capacity, he added. Of the 16 seats of the Rajya Sabha of Bengal, two are now held by Congress and one by the PMO. The other 13 are with Trinamul. Of the 13, two vacancies in Bengal Rajya Sabha created by the resignation of Dinesh Trivedi, who left Trinamul for the BJP earlier this year, and Manas Bhuniya, who won assembly elections and became minister, are due be filled through surveys. Trivedi’s vacant position, Sircar, reportedly filling an August 9 survey will last until the summer of 2026. Various names are circulating in Bhuniyas’s vacant position, but Trinamul insiders believe the former finance minister of the Union, Yashwant Sinha, has the advantage over the others. Sircar, an IAS officer in class of 1975, was widely respected in the UPA I and II Central governments, and was known for his closeness to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, to whom he reported. Sircar retired as Union Culture Secretary, then served as Director General of Prasar Bharati, before resigning due to disputes with the Modi government at the Center and becoming one of its most critical critics. fierce. A boy from Calcutta, Sircar was educated at St. Xaviers College and graduated in political science from the former Presidency College, before earning two masters from the University of Calcutta in history and sociology. While an IAS officer, Sircar studied at the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex and Queens College at the University of Cambridge. She (Mamata) called me in the morning, informing me that I was being considered for Rajya Sabha. She asked me if I was okay with it. I thought about it for a bit, then said I had no objection. The official announcement was made soon after, Sircar said, adding that he was not a political person but would do his best to work for the people and to raise key issues that matter to them. masses in the upper house. The Bengal Chief Minister, a seven-time parliamentarian with several terms as Union Cabinet minister, has been close to Sircar for decades. A senior Rajya Sabha member of her party said she and Sircar shared a sibling bond, fondly recalling a meeting at the Writers Buildings between Sircar, then Union Culture Secretary, and Mamata, who had just come to power in Bengal in 2011. He had come to congratulate her personally in his new office. She was delighted. She kept urging him to come back to the state and lead the administration here as chief secretary. Jawharda laughed heartily and explained that it didn’t make sense as he had months left to retire, he said. Jawharda advised him to try instead to retain Samar Ghosh, one of the most brilliant civil servants the state has ever produced as chief secretary for as long as possible. That’s what she did, he added. Rajya Sabha veteran said Mamata had immense appreciation and admiration for Sircar’s role in civil society over the past few years. He added that she was especially grateful for how the public intellectual, as well as countless others nationwide, have put her weight behind her as the Assembly elections approach this summer, widely seen as a battle to save the souls of the Bengals, and most recently for his role amid the controversy over Alapan Bandyopadhyays, a now retired IAS officer who was allegedly harassed by the Center after Cyclone Yaas.

