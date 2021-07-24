Experts ask Jokowi not to use Whatsapp to avoid Pegasus spyware





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Experts ask the president Joko Widodo(Jokowi) and other senior government officials not to use short messaging apps, WhatsApp to avoid Spyware Pegasus. Additionally, based on Amnesty International’s report, a number of presidents, prime ministers and kings have become targets of malware created by NSO, an Israeli company. One of them is the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron. Therefore, cybersecurity experts at Cyber ​​Research Institute CISSReC Pratama Persadha suggested that state officials should not use Whatsapp. Because similar threats can also hang over the president and the country’s officials. “The president (Jokowi) and senior state officials must be vigilant, it is recommended that they no longer use Whatsapp because it is the entrance to Pegasus,” Pratama said in a statement on Saturday (24/7 ). The reason is that Pegasus can do everything on the user’s smartphone by controlling it from the dashboard. It can even make messages, calls and recordings that we don’t. Additionally, Pratama said that another Pegasus case that was the most crowded was Jeff Bezos’ iPhone hack. His cell phone was hacked shortly after contacting Saudi Prince Muhammad bin Salmanl. “ The hack ended with the public disclosure of photos and private conversations with his mistress, a national presenter in the United States, and Bezos’ divorce from his wife. The forensic team that examined Bezos’ cell phone found evidence that led Pegasus to hack the phone. It can happen because Pegasus can spy on all the apps on the cell phone, not just the Whatsapp app. Additionally, Pegasus can collect all data from the phone if the malware is successfully implanted, then the data from the phone can be siphoned off and sent to the malware sending server. Even more terrifying, Pegasus can turn on the phone’s camera or microphone to make secret recordings.

Pegasus Spyware Defense Solutions for Whatsapp



