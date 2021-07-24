US-China Talks Coming at a Time of Heightened Tension | Joe Biden News

Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the second U.S. diplomat, will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tianjin, China on Sunday in discussions that are shaping up to be tense and dominated by friction on several fronts.

Last Monday, US President Joe Biden along with NATO, the European Union, Australia, the UK, Canada, Japan and New Zealand criticized China for a massive cyberespionage campaign, which , according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, posed a major threat to our economy. and national security.

The US Department of Justice has also indicted four Chinese nationals working with the Chinese Department of State Security for a campaign to hack the computer systems of dozens of companies, universities and government entities in the United States and abroad between 2011 and 2018.

The claims were refuted by Beijing as made from nothing, and on Friday it announced sanctions against American individuals in response to US sanctions against Chinese officials in Hong Kong, escalating tension in already strained US-China relations. due to trade disputes. , the strengthening of the Chinese army, the tensions in the South China Sea, Beijing’s crackdown on Democratic activists in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region.

Despite its rapid accumulation, China is still militarily surpassed by the United States; however, online he found a level playing field.

Chinese President and Party Leader Xi Jinping delivers remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing on July 1 [Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP]

China has long sought asymmetric areas where it could exert influence in a way that does not challenge the dominance and preeminence of the United States. It takes a lot of money, time and know-how to build a modern navy, but in cyberspace there is a lower threshold to have an impact, said Matthew Funaiole, Chinese foreign and security policy analyst. at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party and the nation’s central nervous system with an hour-long speech that made other nations’ chests beat to stay out of business from China, declaring to party faithful: do not accept the moralizing preaching of those who believe they have the right to lecture us.

This status quo is a long way from when the two superpowers first unfreezed diplomatic relations half a century ago. With Sino-Soviet relations at an all-time low due to an ideological split and subsequent border feud, the great Chinese helmsman Mao Zedong thought it was pragmatic to chart a diplomatic course closer to the United States. , also at odds with Moscow through the proxy war of the pairs in Vietnam and led by the Realpolitik of US President Richard Nixon. Nixons’ national security adviser Henry Kissinger visited China secretly in July 1971, paving the way for the US president’s visit the following year.

It was a counterattack on the Soviets, my enemy’s enemy is my friend, said Isaac Stone Fish, CEO of Strategy Risks and author of America Second: How Americas Elites Are Making China Stronger. [It] has been successful from a foreign policy perspective and has primarily eliminated or defused China as a threat to the United States.

Wendy Sherman arrives for a meeting on Syria at the United Nations European Headquarters in Geneva, February 13, 2014. [Denis Balibouse/Reuters/File Photo]

This relationship continued throughout the Cold War, and although President Ronald Reagan was ideologically and initially more pro-Taiwan, he later pivoted to accept China due to its strategic importance.

It was pointed out to Reagan that the Chinese are fundamentally a member of NATO as they hold over a million Soviet troops; In addition, we set up a CIA listening post in Xinjiang to monitor Iran, the Middle East and the Soviets. We had an unspoken alliance, said Stephen McKinnon, professor of Chinese history at Arizona State University.

Changing relationship

The relationship deteriorated in 1989, after China’s bloody crackdown on student-led protests in Tiananmen Square. Although President George HW Bush expressed US revulsion and halted arms sales to China, his political enemies easily took advantage of his close ties to Beijing, having been stationed there in 1974 as a chief liaison officer of the United States, precursor to an ambassador before diplomatic relations were established.

[Bill] Clinton addressed this issue very explicitly when he ran against Bush in 1992. [calling] responding to Tiananmen’s weakness and pledging to take a tougher line on human rights, said Bennett Freeman, who worked on Clinton’s election campaign and later became the editor of its Secretary of State, Warren Christopher.

This commitment was manifested in a policy that took advantage of China’s coveted most-favored nation (MFN) status by reducing trade tariffs with overall human rights progress at a time when it accelerated. market reforms.

The line that the software of freedom will prevail over the hardware of repression perfectly captures the optimism at a time when the opening up of China’s economy would finally open up its political system, Freeman told Al Jazeera.

This optimism was supported by the recent implosion of the Soviet Union, which many in the West saw as the victory of capitalism over communism. However, this apparent end of the Cold War had the indirect effect of removing both China and the United States from the need for a geopolitical counterbalance.

In 2001, China’s MFN status became permanent, removing this leverage point. Over the past 20 years, the growing dependence of American companies on the huge Chinese market and cheap manufacturing, as well as the fact that Beijing has become the second largest creditor of the United States, has allowed China to acquire its own set of levers.

There is an almost evangelical movement to bring democracy to China through Boeing, Microsoft and McDonalds and you could argue that is something that has belittled American democracy, Stone Fish said.

You can also say, in hindsight, that he joined the CCP. [Chinese Communist Party] in the American system and this has caused a lot of [current] The problems that US companies have exposed too much, but fearful of exposing human rights abuses in China, Stone Fish told Al Jazeera.

It would have been impossible for Nixon and Kissinger to imagine this scenario, no one is so prescient.

Bidens approach

Because of the United States’ interdependence with China, the Biden administration will find it more difficult than Clinton to get Beijing to reserve by using trade barriers to take advantage of human rights concessions; however, some are optimistic that China’s near orbit issues could provide an opportunity to exert pressure.

There has been a lot of compromise in promoting economic relations with China not necessarily focusing on human rights, but that could change a bit, Funaiole said, listing the issues in Tibet and Xinjiang, a crackdown on Hong Kong and concerns. [its] be more assertive towards Taiwan.

This month, the US Senate passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law, banning imports from the Xinjiang region, unless producers can prove they were not forced to work. by the estimated one million people who are imprisoned there.

There is a lot of [places] we can source cotton from Biden which is pushing for greater adoption of renewables, but we get a lot of our solar PV technology from China and now we wonder if this supply chain is clean or not, has declared Funaiole.

Our relationship with the PRC will be competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be, and confrontational when it needs to be. The common denominator is the need to engage the PRC from a position of strength, a spokesperson for the US State Department said.

By mobilizing the developed world to jointly take a stand against China’s online operations, the United States could perhaps remove a page from China’s manual and use access to its markets as a bargaining chip. .