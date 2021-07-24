TALK ABOUT THE CITY: Boris Johnson’s “execution” surprise for his daughter’s birthday revealed

Growing up with Boris Johnson as your father must, without a doubt, bring many surprises, but I bet even his oldest daughter was not prepared for what Dad had planned for her sixth birthday party a fake execution!

Lara Lettice Johnson-Wheeler, now 28, shares how she, like many other little girls, asked her mother, Marina Wheeler QC, and her father for a princess party.

But the now divorced couple had a very different idea and decided that a Henry VIII theme was more appropriate.

Lara Lettice Wheeler-Johnson, pictured right with her father Boris, left, has revealed the unusual nature of her parents’ sixth birthday party

Instead of a princess party, Mr Johnson and then-wife Marina hosted a celebration of Henry VIII – including the execution of Anne Boleyn, much to his guests’ surprise.

As Lara explains, the celebrations took a bit of a grim turn.

My parents asked the neighbors’ nanny to dress up as an executioner, she says.

To be honest I was a bit used to it, but most of the kids were horrified, especially when Anne Boleyn lost her mind (a balloon and ketchup were involved).

Unfortunately, Lara, who tells the story on her blog Im Not A Party Girl …, doesn’t say why her parents came up with the idea or if Boris disguised himself as Henry VIII!

Now it’s the ‘disgusting’ baroness!

Former Bletchley Park code breaker Baroness Trumpington was famous for her pragmatic approach to life, but now her son Adam Barker is about to reveal that his late mother was also deeply romantic … and very risky!

He published the love letters between his father William Barker, who died in 1988, and his mother who died 20 years later, at the age of 96.

There are hundreds of them, Adam told me at the Boisdale editors’ lunch.

Some of them are pretty dirty!

After all, we might have guessed that the Baroness became an internet sensation when she waved two fingers at a colleague after he referred to her age in the House of Lords.

Baroness Trumpington, pictured left, raised two fingers at a colleague after referring to her age during a debate in the House of Lords

Does Claudia Schiffer still follow a strict supermodel diet?

I suspect she might be, after seeing the German dryer faced with a very tempting strawberry and cream cake on one of her Instagram and Nigella Lawson posts, she isn’t!

Cutting into the cake, Claudia teases: Anyone want some? I do.

She then cuts a slice just to test if it’s good but only eats half a strawberry.

A distraught male fan commented: You ate the strawberry then threw the rest away!

How else does he think the 50-year-old maintains this sylphic figure?