George Ponnaïah | TN priest arrested for controversial remarks against PM Modi, Amit Shah and DMK ministers





Priest George Ponnaiah | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights DMK government came to power through handouts from Christians and Muslims, says George Ponnaiah He also made disgusting and derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Was booked for spreading enmity between religious groups New Delhi: A Catholic priest George Ponnaiah of Tamil Nadu was arrested on Saturday in Kallikudi in Madurai for allegedly giving “hate speech” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and DMK ministers. After his speech went viral on social media, Hindu groups condemned his statements and demanded his arrest. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the state have also called for action against him under the National Security Law and the Goondas Law. They will also organize a demonstration for this on July 28. According to media reports, more than 30 complaints have been filed against Ponniah after his hate speech. The priest made the controversial statements on July 18, in Arumanai town of Kanniyakumari district, at a meeting called in memory of Stan Swamy. Speaking at the meeting, the priest claimed that the DMK won the elections thanks to the votes given by the minority community. “The votes obtained by DMK at the ballot box are handouts provided by minority communities,” he said. According to the ANI, the priest accused the deputy BJP MR Gandhi of being the main culprit of the communal riots in Mandaikadu in 1982 and said that the faithful of the BJP and the RSS were ashamed to mention the names of Prime Minister Modi and the Minister of the Interior. His comment on Bharat Mata at the meeting sparked an argument. “We wear slippers to make sure our feet don’t get dirty and don’t get sick from Bharat Mata,” he said. A case against the priest was registered under various articles, including 143, 153A, 269, 295A, 505 (2), 506 (1) of the IPC and article 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 , July 20. Ponnaiah had spoken at a meeting in Kanyakumari district to protest recently against the ban on praying in homes and against allowing the construction of churches on private “patta” land.

