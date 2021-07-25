Beijing exploits vaccines for profit





The uneven distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has left 80 percent of the world’s vaccine stocks in the hands of just 10 countries. This situation has been exacerbated by the administration of former US President Donald Trump, who last year tried to withdraw from the WHO. This opened a political vacuum that China immediately filled, allowing Beijing to engage in vaccine diplomacy, strengthen its soft power, and promote Chinese President Xi Jinpings () vision of a Chinese community with a human destiny. share. Beijing has used its vaccine diplomacy to project China as an ethical force for good, as opposed to selfish Western nations, who have stockpiled vaccines for themselves. The Chinese Communist Party has sought to build a narrative that China strives to provide every country with access to COVID-19 vaccines, as a public good. Using this message, Beijing was able to shift attention to production capacity and distribution, and move away from the effectiveness of vaccines in inoculating people with the disease. Is China Really More Benevolent Than Western Nations? According to US research, China has given only a small amount of the vaccine to specific markets or countries for testing. Most of the Chinese vaccines have been sold, not donated, to foreign countries. A research paper published by Springer Nature titled Vaccine Diplomacy: nation branding and Chinas COVID-19 soft power play shows that of the 656 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine that Chinese pharmaceutical companies exported to foreign countries at the time of the study, only 8.6 million, or 1.31 percent, was donated; the rest has been sold. In addition, most of the sales were concentrated in countries of Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa. Since most of these countries do not have robust cold chain storage technology, Chinese inactivated virus vaccines were more attractive than western messenger ribonucleic acid vaccines called mRNA vaccines because inactivated virus vaccines are easier to store and only require conventional refrigeration. The Sinovacs CoronaVac vaccine sells for US $ 13.60 per injection, while China’s most expensive COVID-19 vaccine sells for US $ 60 per injection. Compared to $ 4 per injection for the AstraZeneca vaccine, Chinese offerings are considerably more expensive. Put simply, while China sold the CoronaVac vaccine for US $ 13.60 per injection, it achieved US $ 8.8 billion in export sales from this vaccine. While other countries have donated vaccines to the COVAX program, China has sold its vaccines to the program. Beijing has also provided economically weak countries with loans to buy its vaccines, using every available opportunity to make money from the crisis. China is quietly lining its pockets, but has the temerity to criticize Western nations and present itself as the savior of the world. Yang Chun-chieh is a graduate student at the Sociology Institute of Tsing-Hua National Universities. Translated by Edward Jones

