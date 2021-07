All victims of crime will have an appointed police officer whom they can contact about their cases, as part of new plans to be unveiled by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister will unveil his Beat Crime plan on Tuesday, built around three key reforms. Write in the Sunday expressMr Johnson said having a “duty officer able to see the crime in context” would prevent “serious problems” from being “treated as minor irritants”. He also pledged to publish leaderboards describing response times for emergency and non-emergency numbers 999 and 101. In the plan’s third pillar, Mr Johnson wrote that the government will “step up the success of the Adder program – the war on county drug gangs”, saying they “will choke their lives”. Mr Johnson said he wanted to focus on tackling national crime as “what we have brought to London during my eight year term as mayor”. He previously claimed to have reduced the murder rate by 50% while in power, pledging in his 2008 manifesto that cutting knife and gun crime in the capital would be a “high priority. for the police “. The murder rate rose from 22 per million to 12 per million by the time he stepped down in 2016. His pledge to publish response times for phone calls comes amid increased pressure on services 999 and 101 while call managers are forced to isolate themselves. The number of off-duty officers in Britain’s largest police force has hit a pandemic record level due to the chaos of the ‘pingdemic’. Earlier this week Dorset Police were forced to temporarily suspend their 101 service as 35% of their 999 staff were either sick or self-isolating. And the expansion of the campaign against county lines follows figures released earlier this month by the National Referral Mechanism, showing a 61% increase in the number of children dragged into modern slavery by gangs. county lines in the 12 months since the start of the pandemic compared to the previous year. The Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto promised to recruit 20,000 new police officers, more than half of whom have been hired.

