G-20 ‘tough’ talks show battle lines on coal, climate





TOKYO – Failure of Group of 20 environment and energy ministers to agree on global temperature target exposes gap between advanced and emerging market economies on pace of transformation industry needed to slow climate change. Coal and a goal of limiting global warming were two of the most difficult points of friction between the United States, Japan and European countries and China, Russia and India, according to Japanese government sources who spoke out. traveled to Naples for G-20 talks on Friday. Ministers also paused before pledging to phase out coal-fired power in their meeting statement – a break that obscures the prospect of a meaningful deal at the UN climate conference from October. Roberto Cingolani, Italian minister for ecological transition, chairman of this year’s G-20, told reporters after the meeting that negotiations with China, India and Russia – all heavy users of coal-fired electricity – had been “difficult”. Friday’s meeting marked the first time that G-20 ministers discussed climate change and energy in the same forum. It was hoped he would build on the momentum from the Group of Seven summit in June, when leaders agreed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and end support for the ‘State to exports of coal-fired power plants. The G-20 is responsible for around 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Power lines in Beijing: The Group of 20 – which includes the main emitters of China, the United States, the EU and India – accounts for around 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions. © Reuters G-20 members are part of the Paris climate agreement, which sets a target of limiting the increase in global temperature to well below 2 ° C, while working to cap the increase to 1.5 ° C. reaching this second obstacle is difficult. G-7 leaders agreed in June to continue with the 1.5 ° C limit. Some developing economies, however, see it as an additional aspiration, rather than a commitment. Regarding coal, China continues to export power plants that burn fuel to other Asian countries. Japan has been criticized by climate activists for its own support for coal-fired power plants abroad and for the still high domestic dependence on fuel for electricity. During G-20 operational-level talks, oil producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, sought to limit the use of the word “decarbonization” in the final communiqué. According to Japan’s Environment Ministry, ministers agreed at Friday’s meeting to seek higher emission reduction targets for 2030 and accelerate efforts into the 2020s. More difficult questions were left to be answered. the G-20 summit in October. China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Friday that Cingolani said that despite the lack of consensus, no country present at the meeting questioned the Paris agreement. Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged at the United Nations General Assembly last year that his country would seek to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi represented Japan in the talks on Friday. China, India, Indonesia and Australia participated remotely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Environment/Climate-Change/Difficult-G-20-talks-expose-rifts-on-coal-and-pace-of-climate-action The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos