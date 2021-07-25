PM Modi to address the 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat today at 11am | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat at 11 a.m. on Sunday. This will be the 79th edition of the program and will be broadcast across the entire AIR and Doordarshan network as well as on AIR News and the mobile app. The program will also be available on AIR’s YouTube channels, DD News, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, according to a statement. Prime Minister Modi could address the nation on the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics. At the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said on June 27 that players competing in the Tokyo Olympics struggled to get to where they were and advised citizens not to knowingly pressure players. or unconsciously. He also said that citizens should support players with an open mind and encourage them. He also paid tribute to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who succumbed to Covid-19 on June 19. Prime Minister Modi also addressed the issue of vaccine reluctance on June 27. Stressing that it is crucial that the reluctance to immunize, based on rumors, be addressed, Modi said India has achieved the feat of vaccinating a million people in a single day. He also cited his own example with his mothers saying that both had been fully vaccinated. I myself have been vaccinated with both doses. And my mother is almost a hundred years old, she also took both doses. Sometimes some people develop a fever, but it is very minor, just for a few hours. Not getting the vaccine can be dangerous, the prime minister said. Meanwhile, the government said Mann Ki Baat generated more than 30.80 crore in turnover since its inception in 2014, with the highest of over Earned 10.64 crore from 2017 to 2018. Speaking to Rajya Sabha on July 19, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that Prasar Bharati aired 78 episodes of the Mann program Ki Baat to date on his All India Radio and Doordarshan network as well as on social media platforms. Thakur added that, according to data presented by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the cumulative audience reach for the radio program was estimated to be around 6 crore to 14.35 crore between 2018 and 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pmmodi-to-address-79th-edition-of-mann-ki-baat-today-at-11am-101627173608947.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos