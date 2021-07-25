Politics
India worked closely with partners as UNSC condemns Turkey over Varosha issue, India News News
Turkey and Turkish Cypriot leaders were criticized on Friday by the United Nations Security Council for plans to open the abandoned ghost town of Varosha. The city has been abandoned since 1974 when Turkey invaded the island, which led to its division into the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) recognized only by Ankara.
The UNSC President’s statement which was adopted by the council said: “The Security Council condemns the announcement made in Cyprus by the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders on July 20 on the reopening of part of the area fenced from Varosha. Security Council expresses its deep regret at these unilateral actions which go against its previous resolutions and declarations “.
The statement further explains that “the security council stresses the importance of full respect and implementation of its resolutions, including the transfer of Varosha to the United Nations administration.”
At the High Table, India worked closely with other delegations like the United States and others to ensure that the Security Council speaks with one voice and expressed its collective concerns over the recent escalation. Remember that India is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a period of two years from January 1, 2021.
Earlier in the week, India’s envoy to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, expressed deep concern over the matter when the matter was brought before the United Nations Security Council. Tirumurti, in a tweet, pointed out that during the UNSC meeting on the issue, India expressed “deep concern” over “unilateral actions on Varosha contrary to UNSC resolutions” and said that “the process led by Cypriots and belonging to Cypriots on the bicommunal federation should be the basis.
In #UNSC today in Cyprus & @UN_ CYPRUS, I said:
Deeply concerned about unilateral action on Varosha contrary to #UNSC resolutions
Presidential Council statement of October 2020 not respected
The Cypriot-led and Cypriot-owned process on the bi-communal bi-zonal federation should be the basis
RP / With TS Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) July 21, 2021
Not only in New York, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in New Delhi also commented on the matter. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi, in response to a question posed to a virtual weekly press Thursday, said: “This is an issue that the United Nations Security Council has seized upon. We are deeply concerned about the recent unilateral announcements regarding the status of Varosha.
Adding: “We have always advocated a peaceful resolution of this issue in accordance with the UN resolution. Sadly, the voice of the United Nations Security Council, as reflected in its presidential statement of October 9, 2020, has not been respected. We have always supported the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the Republic of Cyprus. ”
Globally, India joins the US, UK, Russia, France, UN, EU, Norway, Israel, Greece and Germany in expressing concern over the question. The decision to reopen Varosha was announced by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and was heavily criticized by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.
Surprisingly, Pakistan has remained silent on Turkey’s violation of UNSC resolutions on Cyprus. In fact, Pak’s all-time friend China has condemned Turkey on this issue. Pakistan and China had gone to the UNSC after India removed the special status from the former state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented in the context of the removal of the status India’s special, which has been one of the main reasons for the deterioration of ties between the two countries over the past two years.
