US insists on need for “guardrails” in Sherman talks in China

WASHINGTON / BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) – US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will tell China in upcoming talks that if Washington welcomes competition with Beijing, there must be a level playing field and safeguards “crazy to make sure it doesn’t turn into conflict, senior US officials said on Saturday.

Officials, briefing reporters ahead of Sherman’s talks in Tianjin with Chinese state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi, said the world’s two largest economies need responsible ways to manage competition.

“She will stress that we do not want this fierce and sustained competition to escalate into conflict,” a senior US administration official said ahead of the first high-ranking face-to-face contact between Washington and Beijing in months as the both sides are evaluating how they can save festering bonds.

“The United States wants to ensure that there are safeguards and parameters in place to manage the relationship responsibly,” he said. “Everyone has to play by the same rules and on a level playing field.”

Sherman is due Sunday in Tianjin, southeast of Beijing.

On the heels of Sherman’s trip, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines next week, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit India in a sign of US efforts to scale up engagement as China challenges Washington’s influence in Asia. Read more

The Sherman talks follow several months of fighting since the first high-level diplomatic meeting of countries under President Joe Biden’s administration in March.

Chinese officials publicly lambasted the United States at this meeting in Alaska, accusing it of hegemonic policies, and US officials accused China of demagoguery.

The official said on Saturday that the Tianjin meeting would be a continuation of the Alaskan talks and that “all dimensions of the relationship will be on the table.”

TIT-FOR-TAT SANCTIONS

From Alaska, the two countries have exchanged diplomatic barbarians on an almost constant basis. The latest exchanges took place on Friday when Beijing sanctioned former US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and other individuals and groups in response to US sanctions over China’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong. Read more

Bilateral relations have deteriorated to such an extent that foreign policy experts do not expect significant results from Tianjin.

If the talks go reasonably well, however, they could help set the stage for a possible meeting between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, possibly on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Italy in late October.

“If confidence is there, the two sides can use these talks to discuss cooperation on bilateral issues such as removing visa restrictions for diplomats and students, and on multilateral issues involving Iran, Afghanistan , Myanmar, climate change, “said Wu Xinbo, director of American Studies at Shanghai Fudan University.

Bonnie Glaser, Asia expert at the US German Marshall Fund, said trips by Blinken and Austin, as well as diplomatic efforts such as a planned second summit between Biden and the leaders of Japan, India and from Australia later in the year, maybe China is feeling stuck.

“The Chinese are undoubtedly concerned that the United States is making progress in forming coalitions to put pressure on China,” she said.

The Biden administration has sought to rally partners against what it sees as increasingly coercive Chinese policies, including the treatment of Muslim minorities in its region of Xinjiang which Washington says amounts to genocide.

On Monday, Washington assembled an unusually large coalition of countries, including NATO and the European Union, to publicly accuse Beijing of a global campaign of cyberespionage. Read more

The bitterness between the parties arose as China insisted in its announcement of the visit that it had been requested by Washington. This followed days of haggling over the protocol, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in Beijing, including whether Wang or lower-ranking Chinese officials would meet with Sherman.

Evan Medeiros, an Asia scholar in the Obama administration now at Georgetown University, said there were no illusions about the strained state of relations, but Wang’s willingness to meet Sherman did suggested that China takes the talks seriously.

“At the end of the day, it’s about figuring out what a stable balance looks like in the relationship. It will take time, but you have to speak up to do it,” he said.

Reporting by Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom in Washington and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Mary Milliken and Matthew Lewis

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.