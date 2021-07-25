Sensible people from AJK to trust PTI: CM





Lauds administration, Eid cleansing police and security arrangements

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the knowledgeable and sane people of Azad Kashmir will vote in favor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in general elections for the AJK Assembly.

The opposition parties have done nothing for the welfare of the Kashmiri people except hollow slogans and those who looted the country will also be defeated in Azad Kashmir.

The chief minister said that these elements never spoke openly about the Kashmir issue and always safeguarded their personal interests.

Usman Buzdar said the Kashmiris can no longer be duped by the opposition and that they will hand over their mandate to the PTI candidates, adding that the election security deposits of those promoting Modi’s narrative will be confiscated.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised his voice against Indian oppression against Kashmiris and had become a true advocate across the world.

The Kashmiri people are fully aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir conflict internationally because he is the true advocate of the Kashmiri people. Usman Buzdar said the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the cruel and ugly face of the Modi government to the community of nations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar praised the relevant departments for the cleanliness arrangements across Punjab, including Lahore, on the three days of Eidul Azha.

In his statement on Saturday, Usman Buzdar said the police and administration were working as a team on Eidul Azha.

The performance of the agencies concerned in terms of cleanliness is commendable and the agents and workers deserve to be appreciated, he added.

CM Usman Buzdar expressed his satisfaction with the security arrangements across Punjab to protect the lives and property of the residents of Eid. He also appreciated the administrative and police officers and officials who were on duty during Eid.

He also commended the cabinet committee on law and order for its performance. On occasion, CM Buzdar said: “Those who have sacrificed their own happiness for the comfort and ease of others are admirable.”

“Fulfilling one’s duty for the convenience of others is nothing less than praying. The officers and staff of the police and administration have done their duty with dedication and determination, ”he said and added that the people of Punjab celebrated Eidul Azha in a peaceful environment. We must continue to work with the same passion.

On the other hand, the performance of the Punjab government in ensuring the cleanliness of Eidul Azha was also appreciated by the people. “Saaf Punjab, shabash Buzdar” (Clean Punjab, good job Buzdar) has become the main trend on Twitter.

The people of Punjab, especially Lahore, congratulated CM Buzdar and his team for the excellent cleanliness measures in the province. Many citizens have expressed their point of view on social networks regarding the cleanliness situation in their neighborhood.

CM Usman Buzdar also praised the waste management companies, Wasa and the district administration in his tweet.

Meanwhile, on the special instruction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Bazdar, it was decided to launch a special campaign to vaccinate as many citizens as possible in 5 major cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan.

The chief minister ordered that a special campaign be launched to vaccinate as many citizens as possible. This campaign will start on July 26 and last until August 10.

