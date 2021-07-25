Changing the political dynamic





The Taliban are a reality in Afghanistan today. A tedious twenty-year period of fighting and fighting with the US-sponsored NATO War on Terrorism ended in failure, with US troops hastily withdrawing; leaving behind arms ammunition and a trillion dollar investment in jeopardy. History repeated Vietnam for America in Afghanistan. Former US President Donald Trump was not convinced of a triumph over the Taliban rebellion which paved the way for the opening of negotiating lounges with the Taliban in Moscow and Abu Dhabi to reach a settlement in the amicable of two decades of bloodshed in this country. President Biden, backed by the Pentagon establishment, despite all reconciliation, has finally put his regime in a quagmire. With more than 80% of Afghanistan falling to the Taliban, they would have besieged Kabul from its periphery, the Biden ultimately chose to withdraw against the backdrop of major NATO member countries having already withdrawn. Once seen as a ragged force, the Taliban today appear to be a disciplined and organized group with overwhelming support from neighboring China and also to some extent from Russia. Islamabad has become the most powerful player in the game in Afghanistan, so much so that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s blatant refusal to allow Pakistan’s defense air ports and airspace for use by the United States has reduced defeating Biden’s expectations of staying in this region to protect his interests. Inevitably, Pakistan obtained this diplomatic courage thanks to the unwavering support of Beijing and Moscow.

The capture of the 13-kilometer-wide Wukhan Corridor by the Taliban on the Pakistan-China border opened a new avenue for Islamabad to trade directly with energy-rich Central Asia via Tajikistan, via Kabul. The Afghan players in second place, China and Russia, have made it possible to remove an American obstacle in their mutual exchanges via Afghanistan. This should further enhance the chances of their defense links. The Taliban do not appear to be opposed to China’s investment and restructuring of their country, which spokesman Suhail Shaheen alluded to, and have recently developed fairly good relations with Moscow which had negotiated negotiations. between US envoy Zalme Khaleelzad and the Taliban in the recent past. . Over the past three decades, Pakistan has had to gain adequate experience in managing Afghanistan, which would make it not play a big brother role there again. Afghans are known throughout history for not allowing outside interference in their internal policies. They have always favored the spirit of freedom, autonomy and non-interference. This naturally prompted Imran Khan to officially declare that Islamabad was not responsible for any breaches in Afghanistan and that he had ordered the closure of the international border with Afghanistan. The whole world is now watching closely how the Taliban form government in Kabul, if they enter the capital. The policy of revenge against supporters of the Ghani regime, if passed, would be nothing less than political suicide by the Taliban and it could lose the empathy of the world, if at all. Most observers of Afghan geopolitics are convinced that the Taliban seem to have learned from the follies of the past and are now more pragmatic, refined and practical. It is widely believed that a large traditional Jirga could be convened to form the government representing all the ethnicities of the country, supposed to be a traditional Afghan substitute for electoral democracy; Otherwise the country would find itself in a new internal war of which the main actors – Islamabad, Beijing and Moscow – are fully aware. Afghanistan today is a whole different country that has become a central arena involving regional power issues of which the Taliban should be well aware. With the change of government in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran appears to be boosting its efforts to secure its borders with Afghanistan in order to remain vigilant in the face of US-Israeli threats and create a peaceful atmosphere to focus on its economy. This would require mutual understanding with the Taliban.

India had developed good relations with the Karzai and Ghani regimes, and has also invested heavily in infrastructure development in Afghanistan in the past. The education roads and dam construction sectors have been undertaken. New Delhi may find it difficult to develop its renewed diplomatic relations with the Taliban-centric government in Kabul, but the possibilities can never be ruled out in the realm of the political interests of nations. Constant diplomatic efforts to befriend the new type of government in Afghanistan on the basis of mutual stakes are not a distant possibility of building the confidence of all actors in the region.

DR.MUZAFFAR SHAHEEN is a teacher at SKUAST (K)

