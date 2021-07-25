Donald Trump criticizes Biden for his approach to energy, Covid, homeland security | World news





Former US President Donald Trump has criticized US President Joe Biden’s administration for its approach to dealing with Covid-19 and current energy policy, as well as an array of other issues, including border security.

Speaking at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, Trump said the Biden administration had “negotiated with OPEC and Russia.” “Now we are not energy independent,” Trump said.

Earlier this month, the OPEC countries decided to extend the agreement on oil production cuts until the end of 2022. The United States is not participating in the OPEC talks, but Washington has expressed support for the negotiations.

Trump also criticized Biden for allowing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to go ahead and scoffed at allegations that Russia was involved in the hijacking of the Hunter Biden laptop. “Russia has done it again,” Trump told the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Phoenix, stressing that “it’s still Russia” because “they’re getting richer from China” but not from Russia.

Trump also criticized the current administration in Washington for not doing enough to stop the spread of Covid-19 and again blamed the pandemic on China, saying it should “pay us retribution.”

The former president reiterated his claim that last year’s presidential elections were rigged, saying Democrats cheated with “millions of votes” in 2020. Trump called the election a “shame” and said at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit that “our nation is being destroyed.”

The former US president highlighted the increase in violence and crime in the United States, saying police funding and weakening law enforcement will make the situation worse.

“Hundreds of people are shot dead every weekend” in Chicago, Trump said, noting the city is “worse than any war zone.” He also pointed out that crime rates are at an all-time high in New York.

“We are becoming a communist country,” Trump stressed, adding that the current leadership allows the United States to be “pushed” by other countries.

He said the current administration is responsible for the influx of immigrants who continue to cross the southern border.

Trump also criticized the Green New Deal (GND) on climate change.

