No one-size-fits-all model suitable for locks, experts say

Thailand is grappling with the surge in Covid-19 infections with more than 14,000 new cases per day. The Public Health Ministry has reported a tighter lockdown like the one the Chinese government imposed on Wuhan last year as it reflects on how to tackle the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

Known in Thailand as the “Wuhan Model”, some sectors are skeptical of the effectiveness of imposing such measures here.

the Bangkok Post spoke with Acting Chinese Ambassador Yang Xin, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, and Assistant Professor Piti Srisangnam, Director of Academic Affairs of the Center for Asean Studies at the Chulalongkorn University, on lessons learned from the so-called Wuhan model.

Public support needed

China has received mixed messages from the Wuhan lockdown, according to Yang.

At the start of the epidemic, those infected were urged to seek treatment at home to save hospital beds for patients with severe symptoms, only to learn it resulted in family and community transmission, he said. .

The local government and Beijing have turned around, setting up field hospitals and carrying out mass testing to eliminate those infected, he said. Mild cases were treated in field hospitals while those requiring full intensive care were sent to hospitals.

According to the acting ambassador, the lockdown was the most talked about moment when Wuhan-style measures were imposed to deal with the outbreak.

It was a tough call for the Chinese government and a huge quarantine effort with more than 10 million people locked up, he said.

The decision by Beijing and President Xi Jinping to lock down the city came before the travel rush over the Lunar New Year holiday, when many feared the virus would spread further.

For the lockdown measures to work, the public must first understand what the restrictions are and why they must cooperate, he said. “People stayed at home for almost 100 days. It was not only the medical workers who fought the virus, but also the people of Wuhan, ”he said.

Then the authorities must ensure that people have what they need during the lockdown, Yang said. The local government has taken action, mobilizing resources to deliver supplies to people and organize transportation to transport patients to hospitals.

When resources were running out, the Chinese government sent medical supplies and medical personnel to other parts of the country. At least 340 teams of 42,600 people were sent from other provinces to Hubei.

As the Covid-19 epidemic has wreaked havoc on the economy, financial assistance has been extended to all sectors affected by the fight against the virus, he said.

The financial relief included a debt moratorium and soft loans, especially offered to SMEs and factories that were forced to close. An economic recovery was initiated as soon as possible.

Tracing and testing to be done

According to Yang, the Guangzhou-style measures are more relevant to the current Covid-19 situation and require further consideration from countries seeking to contain transmission.

China has seen outbreaks of Covid-19 in other parts of the country after the Wuhan outbreak. What he learned from Wuhan is that a rapid response is needed when cases arise, which means those infected must be isolated and community tracing and testing must be implemented quickly. .

He said authorities took a refined approach from responses from Wuhan and Guangzhou to contain outbreaks when cluster transmission recently emerged in Nanjing.

Knowing that people can contract the virus not only from other people, but also from contaminated objects or rooms, proactive screening was carried out and seven cleaning workers at Nanjing Airport were found to be infected. This resulted in the stopping of flights at the airport and the lockdown of communities where staff lived. Mass swab tests were performed overnight.

Mr Yang said 17 people have been found infected and the city has ordered city-wide mass testing, which means more than 10 million people will be tested.

“In our experience, if we can quickly identify patients, we can use localized locking and limit the impact on the economy. In Guangzhou, we do not use a global lockdown. We start from one community and move on to two and so on. to avoid strangling the economy, ”he said.

The more relevant “Guangzhou” model

Stressing that he has yet to hear the details of the government’s Wuhan model, Piti said if Thailand were to find an answer to the virus, it should study the measures adopted in Guangzhou where an outbreak has been brought under control in three weeks.

The Wuhan outbreak caught everyone off guard with no information about the virus; At that time, the Covid-19 testing technology was not good enough, the Covid-19 vaccines had not come into play, and the virus had not yet mutated, he said.

“We are expected to review the lockdown measures in Guangzhou from May 21 to June 15 of this year. The outbreak took place after the arrival of the Delta variant, the deployment of the vaccine and the Covid-19 screening technology in China. “, did he declare.

In Guangzhou, Guangdong province, only infected communities were cordoned off, followed by 24-hour mass testing for seven consecutive days. Fully vaccinated volunteers have gone door to door advising people to get tested for the virus.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence have also played an important role in tackling the virus outbreak and improved the city’s screening capacity, according to Piti.

The areas were classified as high, medium or low risk allowing people to know the condition of their community and those in the red zone were not allowed to travel except to the hospital and had to be tested three to five times. per week.

Apps were developed to help people buy the products they wanted, and goods were delivered through special channels to keep the risk of infection to zero. Supply chains have remained intact.

Laws were also strictly enforced against those who defied disease containment measures. He said China had succeeded in containing the Wuhan outbreak and other outbreaks due to seven key factors, including a timely lockdown, an enhanced vaccination campaign and preparedness.

The lockdown measures worked because the move was timely and airtight; the economy has been affected, but the transmission of the virus has also been curbed. “In Wuhan, the lockdown was announced at 2 a.m. and went into effect at 10 a.m. The infections were 571 and 17 deaths. When you want to catch birds or fish, you don’t tell them you’re coming, ”he said.

No “one size fits all” model

China has also stepped up vaccinations in Guangzhou with targeted closures after the outbreak, according to Piti. Only 30% of the public have been vaccinated and the population has let their guard down after the virus has been under control for nearly a year. After the campaign, the percentage of people getting vaccinated against Covid-19 rose to 60% in three weeks.

“We have heard people say that the Chinese vaccine is not effective against the variants. But China has long emphasized that no matter how many people are vaccinated, social distancing must be observed.” The restrictions will only be relaxed. when the areas are free of infections. That is why the Delta epidemic was brought under control in three weeks. You have to know how to behave, ”he said.

China has an action plan detailing what to do if the situation worsens, as well as a contingency plan to deal with unforeseen circumstances. The public is assured that the blockages will break the chain and embrace it. “But that said, you still can’t use the Wuhan model or the whole Guangzhou model in Thailand. You also cannot use the Singapore model or the British model. Situations vary,” he said. declared.

Mr Piti said that if the government is to implement the Covid-19 restriction measures adopted in China, it needs strong leadership to make it work, a plan of action and a strong capacity to the state to maintain the livelihoods of the people.