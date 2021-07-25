Imran Khan’s Government Cries Outrage After Afghan NSA-Nawaz Sharif Meeting; Pakistan lifts RAW bug





On Saturday, Imran Khan’s government expressed its deep displeasure at the meeting of Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib with former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London. Pakistan ended official engagement with Mohib when it called the country “Heera Mandi” – a red light district in Lahore during its public address in Nangarhar province in May. Convicted in two corruption cases, Sharif has resided in London since November 2019 for medical treatment.

A statement released by the Afghan National Security Council on July 23 read: “They agreed that the interests of the two nations are served by a policy of mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of the other. They stressed that strengthening democracy in the two countries can put the two nations on the path to stability and prosperity, opening up the region to connectivity and trade. NSA Mohib has expressed support for the democratic struggle in Pakistan, and former Prime Minister Sharif has said that a strong and stable Afghanistan is good for Pakistan and the region.

Writing on Twitter, Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf said, “The Afghan NSA has used vitriolic and unacceptable language against Pakistan and our people. The meeting of Kabul regime officials with the MNS in the UK is an attempt to further poison the atmosphere between the peoples of the two countries. I can see what Mohib and company were trying to achieve. But what does the other side gain other than trying to embarrass their own country? Deplorable”.

Some Pakistani ministers accused Sharif of “colluding” with RAW:

“Matters of mutual interest”? Seriously? After Mohib calls Pak – not the PTI government but the country – a “mess,” RAW’s common interest can only be to attack Pak. Such blatant interest of Sharif in preserving the plundered wealth and country be damned. and Maryam’s retweet support pic.twitter.com/JR8fcRy0Lu

Shireen Mazari (@ ShireenMazari1) July 24, 2021

Birds of a feather fly together. Nawaz Sharifs’ encounter with the Afghan NSA proves his ties to Pakistan’s enemies. Once again proved that Nawaz Sharif is a tool to be used against Pakistani interests. His statements on crucial issues already used by India at global forums. pic.twitter.com/qEvCwHwqSq

Shehryar Afridi (@ ShehryarAfridi1) July 24, 2021

It is appalling to see the fugitive Nawaz meet Hamdullah Mohib. This moron recently called Pakistan a mess. Nawaz violated our stated policy of having no official contact with this dastardly fool. https://t.co/WUTvPM6Kc5

Ali Haider Plus (@AliHZaidiPTI) July 24, 2021

However, PML (N) Vice President and the daughter of ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said: “Pakistan’s peaceful existence with its neighbors is the very foundation of the Nawaz ideology. Sharif for whom he worked tirelessly. It is the very essence of diplomacy to talk to everyone, listen to their point of view and get their own message across: something that this government does not understand and is therefore a complete failure on the international front ”. Convicted in two corruption cases, Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 for medical treatment.

Friction with Afghanistan over the Taliban

The controversy follows many Afghan officials regularly accusing Pakistan of offering safe haven to senior Taliban officials. For example, Afghanistan’s first vice president Amrullah Saleh claimed that the Taliban are being guided by Pakistani special forces from Peshawar and Quetta. As the US military mission in Afghanistan ends on August 31, concerns have grown over the Taliban push against the elected government in the country.

While the forces of the US-led coalition ousted the terrorist organization from power in 2001 following the terrorist attack of September 11, it has gradually regained territory in recent years. Although the Taliban have pledged to sever ties with foreign terrorist groups threatening the security of the United States and its allies in accordance with the agreement signed on February 29, 2020, it is believed that Pakistan-based groups such as Lashkar- e-Taiba and Jaish-e -Mohammed are active in Afghanistan. Recently Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed admitted that the parents of many Taliban terrorists live in his country.

