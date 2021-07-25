Rally for Trump fans in Auburn makes little noise, sparks small counter-protest





The town of Auburn, in central Massachusetts, was caught on Saturday in a strange and silent showdown between right-wing groups and protesters gathered to denounce them.

The group known as Super Happy Fun America, probably best known for their “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston two years ago, hosted what they called the “Refounding Fathers Festival” at Century Sportsman’s Club in ‘Auburn to raise funds for those who participated in the month of January. 6 riot on the United States Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Organizers have asked attendees to donate to a fund for the legal fees of Sue Ianni, reunion member Natick Town, and Super Happy Fun America vice president Mark Sahady, who have both been charged with having participated in the riot.

About two miles down the road to the rally, which was on private property in a wooded residential area with few parking options, about two dozen protesters organized by LGBTQ rights organization MassEquality gathered to denounce the meeting.

“We believe in free speech, but we believe we have a responsibility to counter hate speech with positive messages,” said Tanya Neslusan, Executive Director of MassEquality. “And freedom of speech doesn’t mean the absence of consequences and the absence of responsibility. And it’s a way to have a little bit of responsibility, a little bit of account.”

Protesters had an assortment of signs and flags, from a Black Lives Matter banner to a rainbow flag adorned with a “Don’t Tread On Me” snake.

The group of protesters received what appeared to be good support from passing drivers, but it was difficult to understand why this was all happening in the generally quiet Auburn.

Neslusan believes the choice of location was intentional.

“They know if they show up at Cambridge, if they show up at Somerville, if they even show up at Natick or Framingham, a lot of people will know,” she said. “I mean, one of the people they’re fundraising for is from Natick, you know? It would make sense to have him in Natick, there are a lot more places. But here they feel like they can slip under the radar. “

Jordan Evans, who is on the board of directors for MassEquality.org, lives in the nearby town of Charlton. She said Super Happy Fun America and other groups were trying to build their support in a part of Massachusetts where they might be received more warmly than others.

“But we cannot allow that to happen because the message they convey is very destructive, very hurtful and will cause great harm to the marginalized people who live in this community, as well as to the people who are not a part. of a marginalized community, “she said.” I mean, this message is destructive for all of us. “

Evans said residents’ reaction was mixed.

Richard Manzo, who called himself a libertarian, said Super Happy Fun America was aimed at eroding civil liberties.

“People like to see Super Happy Fun America as a small organization of trolls. But ultimately the right is getting better and better at organizing,” he said. “And the left, liberals, libertarians and conservatives across the country need to improve in this skill as well.”

GBH News attempted to make it to the rally, where organizers were receiving donations to enter and park. Several cars were parked, but it was difficult to see how many people were present. Some people could be seen wearing clothing and accessories that appeared to celebrate former President Trump.

GBH News did not pay to attend the event and could not speak to attendees.

