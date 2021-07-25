AJK people vote for PTI today: Punjab CM





LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, said that the well-aware and sane people of Azad Kashmir will give their decision in favor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The opposition parties have done nothing for the Kashmiri people, apart from appealing slogans, he said, adding that those who plundered the country and the nation will also face failure in Azad Kashmir.

The chief minister said that these elements never spoke openly about the Kashmir issue and always safeguarded their personal interests.

Usman Buzdar said the Kashmiris would not be fooled by the opposition and ensure the success of the PTI candidates, adding that election security deposits of those promoting Modi’s narrative will be confiscated. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised his voice against the Indian oppression of Kashmiris.

The Kashmiri people are fully aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir dispute internationally as he is the true advocate of the Kashmiri people, he said, adding that the PTI government led by the Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the cruel and ugly face of the Modi government in the Committee of Nations.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, expressed his satisfaction with the best security arrangements in the province for the protection of the life and property of the residents of Eid-ul-Azha.

He congratulated the administrative and police officers and praised the performance of the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order.

The chief minister said those who sacrifice their own happiness for the comfort and happiness of others deserve full applause. Usman Buzdar has stated that doing one’s duty for the convenience of others is nothing less than worship.

Police and administrative officers and personnel discharged their duties with dedication and determination.

He commended the officers and staff involved for their hard work. He said the efforts of the police, administration and relevant agencies to create a peaceful environment are commendable.

Infallible arrangements have been made to safeguard the lives and property of the inhabitants so that they can celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said the Punjab police and administration are fulfilling their obligations as teamwork. We must also work with the same zeal to secure peace in the future.

Usman Buzdar also congratulated and congratulated district administrations and solid waste management companies for making the best sanitation arrangements across Punjab on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said everyone worked as a team for a clean Punjab. He said the solid waste management companies and administration have performed their tasks with dedication and hard work.

He said the performance of the relevant agencies in securing sanitation arrangements in Punjab, including Lahore, was commendable.

The whole team carried out its tasks with enthusiasm and wholeheartedly to maintain cleanliness and keep the environment clean. Usman Buzdar said that although sanitation facilities in cities are good, there is still more need for improvement. A clean environment is the sign of a healthy society, he concluded.

