China denies responsibility for massive Microsoft hack

China After being accused of rare joint statements by the US, UK, EU and Australia, he denied responsibility for the massive hacking of Microsoft’s servers. NATO others.

Chinese diplomats on Tuesday called a claim “baseless and irresponsible” while calling Washington “the world champion of malicious cyberattacks.”

The United States filed a lawsuit after a Microsoft Exchange server was hacked in January, affecting around 30,000 organizations around the world, including defense industry contractors and think tanks.

Joe biden Compared the hack to the attacks that came from RussiaBeijing says it may not be directly responsible, but protects those responsible.

He added that the US intelligence services are investigating the hacking that has affected at least 30,000 companies, which could take action once it is completed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the attacks on Microsoft Exchange, the world’s leading business email server, are part of a pattern of irresponsible, destructive and volatile behavior in cyberspace and are cost effective. And said it poses a major threat to national security. .. “

In a statement, Blinken said the Chinese Ministry of National Security (MSS) “has fostered an ecosystem of criminal hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial gain. “.

In a simultaneous announcement, the US Department of Justice said four Chinese people were charged with hacking computers at dozens of businesses, universities and government agencies between 2011 and 2018.

A group known as Hafnium reportedly identified weaknesses in servers in January and began inserting “backdoors” into systems that use them. BBC report.

The operation targeted defense industry contractors, think tanks and universities, apparently initially aimed at monitoring and collecting confidential data.

However, in February, after a pile of other hacking groups, operations expanded significantly to a “smash and grab” raid on the server.

Hafnium reportedly identified a vulnerability that Microsoft is exploiting, realized he was planning to shut it down, encouraged him to share its existence, and caused a bunch.

Mr. Joe Biden, China (Xi Jinping Jintao, right) may not be directly responsible for the hack, as in Russia, he said to welcome the people leading the hack

“Irresponsible behavior in cyberspace will affect malicious cyber attackers (from China),” Blinken said in a statement.

In a move hailed by the Biden administration as unprecedented, the United States coordinated its declaration with its allies (European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, NATO) on Monday.

The Chinese Embassy in New Zealand quickly counter-argued the “totally unfounded and irresponsible” claim.

He was backed by the Australian Embassy, ​​Canberra accusing him of “confusing American rhetoric” and China adopted its own coordinated position.

“It is well known that the United States conducts unscrupulous, large-scale and indiscriminate eavesdropping in many countries, including their allies,” the embassy said in a statement.

“He’s a world champion in malicious cyber attacks.”

Biden, like his predecessor Donald Trump, sees the increasing pressure on China and the growing rise of Asian powers at home and abroad as a major long-term threat to the United States.

The Allies backed China’s accusations, as did British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who called the cyberattack “reckless.”

NATO admitted that its allies in the United States, Britain and Canada were responsible for China, but lent its “solidarity” to Microsoft hacks without direct responsibility.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said NATO, a military alliance that includes Hungary and Turkey that has relatively friendly relations with Beijing, is the first to blame China for cyber activity. .

The Microsoft hack was carried out by a hafnium group that exploited server vulnerabilities to spy on organizations. Later, a large number of stacks occurred when the details of the “back door” were shared.

It was weeks after NATO picked China at the summit Biden attended.

“We know we will be stronger. We know that when we act collectively we will be more effective, ”said Price.

Biden has vowed to confront Beijing with the strategy promoted by the alliance, contrary to Trump’s preference for harsh rhetoric.

Frank Silafo, director of the Institute for Cyber ​​and Critical Infrastructure Security at Auburn University, praised “the breadth and depth of international cooperation” in the responsibility clearly attributed to China.

“In addition to the indictment, we must follow through to ensure that there is an outcome that will change the behavior of the Chinese government and hopefully move towards a leveling of cyber competition,” he said. he declared. I did.

Microsoft hacks that exploited flaws in Microsoft Exchange services affected at least 30,000 US organizations, including local governments and organizations around the world.

“Responsible nations do not indiscriminately compromise the security of global networks or deliberately hide cybercriminals, much less sponsor or cooperate with them,” Brinken said. It is stated in a press release.

“These contracted hackers forced governments and businesses to steal billions of dollars in intellectual property, pay ransoms, and mitigate cybersecurity while MSS paid.”

Criminal charges of cyberattacks against the United States have recently focused on Russia rather than China.

U.S. officials say there are many attacks in Russia, but they discuss the extent of the state’s involvement. Russia has denied any responsibility.

This year, a number of major ransomware strikes disrupted major US pipelines, meat processors and software company Kaseya, affecting 1,500 businesses.

Last week, Washington provided $ 10 million for information on foreign online thieves.