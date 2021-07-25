Popular nationwide: Luhut claims decrease in Covid cases, Jokowi checks criticized drugs



TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – There are three reports which are the most read on the national channel Tempo.co on Saturday July 24, 2021. The first news which is the most read is that of the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, whose claims about Covid cases in central and eastern Java have plummeted. He said the downward trend in Covid-19 cases had occurred since the first week of the emergency PPKM. Luhut, who is the coordinator of PPKM Java-Bali, said efforts to keep mobility and activity down will encourage a decrease in cases. This is based on the variable rate of transmission of cases, the health response and the sociological conditions of the community. Therefore, he called on all regional leaders in Java-Bali to continue to tighten up and educate the public on health protocols. 2. First Female General of the ASEAN Navy of Indonesia Christina rantetana is one of the proud Indonesian women, due to her work in the Navy and her accomplishments as the first female general in the ASEAN Navy. This woman from Toraja was born in Makale, South Sulawesi, on July 24, 1955, and died on July 31, 2016 in Jakarta, at the age of 61. Looking at her background, Christina Rantetana is the first wife of TNI AL who attended the Staff and Command School (Sesko) of the Royal Australian Naval Staff Course, Sydney, Australia. She was also the first member of the Navy Women’s Corps (Kowal) to be assigned to the House of Representatives and the first woman to serve as director of the Navy School of Health. Christina Rantetana is also the first Kowal member to complete postgraduate training at Tulane University in New Orleans, USA, and is a member of the Expert Team for Ideology and Constitutional Security, as well as Asean’s first two-star general woman. Marine. Launch Tempo Magazine which was released on December 18, 2006, November 1, 2002, at the age of 47, Christina was appointed First Admiral of the TNI by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Bernard K. Sondakh. Christina, Army Brigadier General Kartini and Air Force First Marshal Rukmini are three women with the rank of general throughout Indonesia’s modern military history. 3. Pandu Riono Criticizes Jokowi’s Medication Control University of Indonesia epidemiologist Pandu Riono said President Joko Widodo was looking for or Jokowi when blusukan at the pharmacy is included in the difficult category. Oseltamivir is one of the drugs that are controlled. “It is not allowed, it does not educate the public not to self-medicate, it is strong medicine,” Pandu said, Saturday July 24, 2021. Pandu said the drugs mentioned by the president were powerful drugs. The purchase and consumption of these drugs must be done on prescription from a doctor. Meanwhile, according to Pandu, the president requested the drugs without a doctor’s prescription. Pandu Riono also recalled that the use of oseltamivir is no longer recommended by health professionals because it is an antiviral against influenza. In addition, Pandu said, the use of antibiotics cannot be arbitrary if there is no indication of being infected with Covid-19. Also Read: Covid Case Requests Dropping, Luhut Asks Patients To Self-Isolate For Attention

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1486992/terpopuler-nasional-luhut-klaim-kasus-covid-turun-jokowi-cek-obat-dikritik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos