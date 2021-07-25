Dow Today – Turkey leaves interest rates unchanged and welcomes pound weakness | Business and Economy News | Zoom Fintech





Dow Today – Turkey leaves interest rates unchanged, nods at weak pound | Business and Economy News

The Turkish central bank kept its key interest rate at 19% as expected and suggested it was approaching an expected cut later this year, although it welcomed the renewed pressure on the Turkish lira. The bank said on Thursday that recent pressure on import prices was playing a role in the risks of expected inflation, and it reiterated its commitment to keep rates above inflation, which is expected to remain at around 17%. for much of the year. The central bank last changed its key rate to one week in March when former governor Naci Agbal raised it to avoid rising prices. A Reuters news agency poll shows analysts expect easing to begin in the fourth quarter, when inflation is expected to fall. The pound fell 2.5% this week after the US Federal Reserve took a more hawkish tone, and after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s first meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden resulted in no breakthrough on key disputes. The weakness of the pound, which hit an all-time low at the start of the month, is pushing up inflation via Turkey’s massive imports. In addition to recent cost drivers based on import prices, demand conditions, supply constraints in some sectors, and high levels of inflation expectations continue to pose risks to price behavior and the outlook for growth. inflation, the banking policy committee said in a statement after its monthly meeting. But past rate hikes continue to constrain credit and demand, he said. The key rate will continue to be set at a level above inflation, in line with banks’ forecasts for further easing of prices in the coming months. Months to come Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, whom Erdogan appointed to replace Agbal during a market shock in March, said inflation is expected to fall decisively around September. The central bank’s forecast for year-end inflation stands at 12.2%. Erdogan has repeatedly called for a monetary stimulus and this month he indicated July or August for possible rate cuts, prompting analysts to warn that premature easing could hurt the pound and the economy. , which has a heavy external debt. Policymakers are currently resisting political pressure to cut interest rates, said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. The lira, among the worst performing emerging markets this year, weakened slightly to 8.644 per dollar at 11:48 GMT. He had briefly slipped to a record 8.88 earlier this month. The 13% depreciation this year accelerated when Erdogan pulled out Agbal, a much-respected hawk, causing an exodus of foreign investment and further eroding the credibility of a bank that has seen four bosses in two years. The World Bank, Fitch Ratings and Goldman Sachs are among those who have said rapid rate cuts and an earlier than expected Fed tightening are the main risks for Turkey. The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, on Wednesday signaled that rate hikes could occur in 2023 as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Turkish dollar bonds barely budged after the rate decision, with longer-term issues still falling by around 0.7 cents on the dollar, also reflecting greater pressure in emerging markets in the wake of the the Fed’s decision.

Dow Today – Turkey leaves interest rates unchanged, nods at weak pound | Business and Economy News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fintechzoom.com/fintech_news_dow-jones/dow-today-turkey-leaves-interest-rates-unchanged-nods-to-lira-weakness-business-and-economy-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos