



Twenty years after Lagaans Aamir Khan reached the top six in Indian cricket history, Ranveer Singh twirls his mustache in the pavilion, waiting to release his 83 on the world even as Farhan Akhtar invites to admire his pectoral perfection in the recently published Toofaan. . Despite the evolution of our sports films, Awwal Number (1990) will forever remain my favorite in the arena.

The helicopter shot

There are plenty of reasons why, but I guess none come close to the fact that Dev Anand, in all his directorial wisdom, unwittingly chose Cindy Crawford as his late mother-in-law. Although the model with arguably the most famous mole in the world only adorns a photo frame in the classic, it leaves in its wake a hundred questions about consent, copyright and context. Also worth mentioning is a blue ribbon hanging from the frame instead of the traditional flower garland. She doesn’t know it, but aside from being a popular teenage fantasy for millions, she will always remain a movie semioticians dream, thanks to Dev Saab.

Crawford’s fleeting presence in the film easily overshadows the fact that Dev Anand plays a great cop, Vikram Singh also older brother of a current cricketer and chairman of the cricket council who ultimately saves a stadium from the explosion of terrorists shooting. from a helicopter during a cricket match. (Dhonis’ helicopter shot is far from close.) Apparently, Imran Khan, a former Pakistani captain and current president, has been approached for the role of the evil younger brother of Dev Anand, ultimately played by Aditya Pancholi. A film that continues to give.

Aging bull

We are, of course, in the era of Toofaan. But I seem to have seriously reduced my chances of enjoying the movie by watching another boxing movie recently, which comes highly recommended. Martins Scorseses Raging Bull (1980) is one of those classics that I have neglected to watch all these years, with typical indifference. Something about her 40s around the same time as I drew me to it. It might be a long, awkward tribute to a movie that doesn’t need it, but I’ll say this: For all its visual glory and acting brilliance, it’s the dialogue that hit me hard. Show, don’t tell, is one of the cardinal rules of storytelling, and almost every line spoken in this emotional drama set in hypermasculine retro New York hits like a sudden uppercut that leaves you in shock.

The alcoholic decline of boxer Jake LaMotta made me search for the personal conviction of Muhammad Ali. And so I watched Will Smith strut around the ring in Michel Manns Ali (2001). A well-crafted homage to the chronically arrogant and exhilarating icon, with excellent musical choices. I don’t envy the stance Farhan and Toofaan find themselves on this current viewer frame of reference for pugilist biopics.

Show me the money!

Dozens of popular sports films occupy the catwalks in collective memory, such as the inspiring Chariots of Fire (1981), about two British athletes at the 1924 Olympics; Vangelis’ anachronistic electronic soundtrack with the popular title theme lending itself to both homage and parody has been a pop cultural phenomenon for decades now. (He even has his own desi scam in the unforgettable Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), featuring a very angry crocodile. The next time I met the reptile in a Hindi movie, it was in Ashutosh Gowarikers Mohenjo Daro (2016), soon to be declared the biggest stain on Indus Valley civilization by UNESCO, but I digress.)

Then there was Chak De! India (2007), in which SRK immortalized himself as a hockey coach whose immaculate white shirt was in such a glorious conversation with his multi-colored facial hair blazing in the sun, I had to remember there was a team Australian to hate in the mix. Jerry Maguire (1996) said hello to me, but the movie that made its way into my nerdy ’90s heart was Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). With the right mix of freshness, humor and sentimentality, its larger message, not about motorcycles, has aged well as well. The ultimate sports movie of The Outsider Beats the Wolf, in the unlikely scenario of hill station cycling rivalries, is still in high gear after all these years.

