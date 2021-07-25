Biden slams Trump for calling Capitol rioters ‘wonderful’, makes campaign comeback





President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump for calling rioters on Capitol Hill “wonderfully peaceful people” and touted his victory in the 2020 election as he promoted Virginia candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe , in a return to the election campaign on Friday.

“We just have to keep making our arguments, just as the Republican Party today offers nothing but fear, lies and broken promises,” Biden said at a campaign rally for McAuliffe in Virginia.

“When you think of turning on the television every day and seeing the replay of what happened on January 6th and saying that it was a lot of ‘wonderful peaceful people’, it’s weird.”

Biden bonded with McAuliffe and moderate Democrat’s GOP opponent Glenn Youngkin to Trump, as he contrasted the two state politicians Republicans lost in 2016 and 2020.

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at the Lubber Run Community Center on July 22 in Arlington, Virginia. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

“Terry and I share a lot of things in common. I ran against Donald Trump and Terry too. And I whipped Donald Trump in Virginia and Terry too,” the president said. “I’ll tell you what, the guy Terry is running against is a sidekick of Donald Trump.”

Biden highlighted his response to the pandemic, the economic recovery under his administration, and the $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill to the nearly 3,000 people gathered in a park across the Potomac River, as he outlined the vision for America he shared with McAuliffe.

While perplexed for McAuliffe, a former governor seeking a second term, Biden fended off rowdies protesting an oil pipeline. “This is not a Trump rally. Let them scream. Nobody is paying attention,” he said.

It was Biden’s first rally of in-person candidates since taking office in January, and marked a return to politics as usual after a 2020 presidential campaign that saw him appeal to supporters virtually and in front of sparse crowds.

The White House press secretary told those concerned about the highly virulent Delta variant that Biden would adhere to CDC guidelines, which do not require masks or other restrictions for fully vaccinated people.

McAuliffe has followed Biden’s lead, focusing on his promise of standing and walking away from the political chaos of the past four years. “Why are Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump so close?” McAuliffe asked. “Because they share the same agenda.”

McAuliffe won the Democratic nomination for governor in June and will face Youngkin, a former private equity executive backed by Trump, in the November general election.

Virginia, the only state with an open gubernatorial race this year, should be widely viewed as an early test of voter sentiment in each party ahead of the midterm election.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump representatives for comment.

