Politics
Ministers consider vaccine passports for Premier League matches and major events
Only fully vaccinated football fans will be able to attend Premier League matches and other events with more than 20,000 spectators from October under government plans.
Boris Johnson is likely to spark further criticism from backbench Tories as ministers seek to expand the future use of vaccine passports from nightclubs to sports stadiums.
Talks are at an early stage with the Premier League to determine whether supporters who have not been beaten twice could be barred from entry, according to the PA news agency.
The use of vaccine passports could also be extended to lower divisions and other sports in England as ministers seek to reduce the tide of Covid-19 cases as other restrictions are lifted.
Although no final decision has been made, it is currently under discussion as to whether vaccine passports could be introduced for seated events with a capacity of 20,000 people and more.
In non-seated events such as music concerts, where there is more concern of outsiders mingling and spreading Covid-19, the threshold for their introduction could be as low as 5,000 attendees.
A government source said: It is important that fans can continue to watch sporting events throughout the fall, which is why we are exploring the role that vaccines could play in this regard.
This will not only keep stadiums at full capacity, but will have the added benefit of getting people of all ages to get their jabs.
One area that is reportedly still under discussion is whether a recent negative test could allow entry to football matches, but their use has been ruled out for nightclubs.
The Prime Minister sparked a backlash when he made the nightclub announcement on Monday, as he ended most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England and allowed venues to reopen for the first time since March of Last year.
