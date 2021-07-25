Ministers consider vaccine passports for Premier League matches and major events





O Only fully vaccinated football fans will be able to attend Premier League matches and other events with more than 20,000 spectators from October under government plans. Boris Johnson is likely to spark further criticism from backbench Tories as ministers seek to expand the future use of vaccine passports from nightclubs to sports stadiums. Talks are at an early stage with the Premier League to determine whether supporters who have not been beaten twice could be barred from entry, according to the PA news agency. The use of vaccine passports could also be extended to lower divisions and other sports in England as ministers seek to reduce the tide of Covid-19 cases as other restrictions are lifted. < style="display:block;padding-top:91.5774%"/> (PA Graphics) / PA Graphics READ MORE Although no final decision has been made, it is currently under discussion as to whether vaccine passports could be introduced for seated events with a capacity of 20,000 people and more. In non-seated events such as music concerts, where there is more concern of outsiders mingling and spreading Covid-19, the threshold for their introduction could be as low as 5,000 attendees. A government source said: It is important that fans can continue to watch sporting events throughout the fall, which is why we are exploring the role that vaccines could play in this regard. This will not only keep stadiums at full capacity, but will have the added benefit of getting people of all ages to get their jabs. One area that is reportedly still under discussion is whether a recent negative test could allow entry to football matches, but their use has been ruled out for nightclubs. The Prime Minister sparked a backlash when he made the nightclub announcement on Monday, as he ended most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England and allowed venues to reopen for the first time since March of Last year. He said they could also become a condition of entry for other places where large crowds gather, adding: Evidence of a negative test will no longer be sufficient. < style="display:block;padding-top:136.7647%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Wembley (Mike Egerton / PA) / PA wire Shadow Sports Secretary Jo Stevens said: Insisting on vaccine passports less than a month before the start of the season will cause major disruption, especially for clubs at the bottom of the pyramid. The work has been clear that using the Covid vaccination status alone will exclude those who cannot be vaccinated or have not had the vaccine due to delays. Getting a double hit does not prove that you are not a carrier of the virus. Site access tests would be more effective. Making their use mandatory in the Premier League from October would, however, give time to introduce them gradually with the season starting on August 14. The English Football League declined to comment, but it is understood that contingency plans have been discussed in the event the government advises the use of vaccine passports. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6725%"/> Fans outside Wembley Stadium after the game between England and Scotland (Aaron Chown / PA) / PA wire Chief Science Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that nightclubs have the potential to cause wide spread events, but it is unclear to what extent the role of football matches in the spread of Covid-19. There were, however, concerns about fans traveling to London during Euro 2020. Figures from Public Health Scotland showed there were nearly 1,300 cases of Covid-19 linked to fans traveling to the capital for events as Scotland faced England in the group stage. This included 397 people who attended the clash at Wembley on June 18, according to official figures. A further 31,795 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the UK on Saturday, as ministers sought to tackle the pingemia causing staff shortages as workers urged to isolate themselves from coronavirus contacts. To make the new isolation rules easier for some critical workers, the government said daily testing for workplaces in the food supply chain was extended to frontline emergency services and some transport workers. 200 more test sites are expected to open, but not before Monday at the earliest. < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Empty shelves in the water aisle of the Tesco store in St Rollox in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan / PA) / PA wire Reduced hours have been introduced on railways across England after a series of last minute cancellations due to staff self-isolation. The scale of the problem has been shown by figures showing that more than 600,000 people in England and Wales were quarantined by the NHS Covid-19 app in the week leading up to July 14. In emergency measures to protect supplies, around 10,000 food workers are expected to be included in the program for fully vaccinated workers to be exempted from isolation if they test negative. But food industry figures have warned that shortages on shelves could continue with more supply chain exemptions needed, such as in supermarkets. Union leaders called for urgent clarification on exemptions for some transport workers amid warnings of confusion. Railways, Shipping and Transportation union general secretary Mick Lynch said: It is ridiculous that this announcement was made without any discussion with the unions or detailed information on who this program is supposed to cover and how it will be implemented. This leaves our members facing even more uncertainty. I call for urgent clarification from both employers and the government before more damage is done. The hospitality industry has also warned of a summer of site closures, with staff being forced to self-isolate without any exemptions. There have been many calls for the government to come up with broader relaxation of quarantine rules for fully vaccinated people from August 16.

