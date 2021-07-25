Deprogram the robot – Journal





Hang them! Destroy them! Humiliate them! We will not be staying at home so that they can grow up! No more! shouted a sign held in the hands of a woman during a protest in Islamabad last September, after the Lahore police chief asked why a woman, who was raped after her car was stalled, was driving alone on the highway at night.

There was a public outcry but, to show how seriously the leaders take crimes against women, it took nearly four months for the government to transfer the police chief who blamed the victim and not his own. forces to respond slowly to his SOS call.

The protester holding the sign was Noor Muqaddam. A little more than 10 months after this demonstration, the young woman of 27 years passed away. She was killed by a man in a most vile and depraved murder. The man was familiar to him and it was not a random street crime.

I am neither a police investigator nor a psychiatrist to say what prompted the accused Zahir Jaffer, the descendant of the wealthy family business Jaffer, to kill Noor Muqaddam but whatever his motive, only one fact comes to mind. the spirit: that like the vast majority in these cases, the victim was a woman.

Whether obscurantist religious thought or outright misogyny is to blame in our society, rest assured if there is such violence, the victim will almost always be a woman. I almost always say very cautiously, as some clever alecs from the categories above will throw me the only exception.

The robot that is programmed to be a predator, to dominate, to hurt, to rape, to kill, will do what he wants, where he wants.

Shehzad Ghias Shaikh, a comedian and content creator, who also produces a podcast called Pakistan Experience, made this quick Twitter thread two days ago and I reproduce it below with minor edits in parentheses to remind us the environment women live there.

July 4: Video goes viral of two men beating their sister and mother with a helmet and a hammer because she claimed her rightful inheritance.

July 6: We reject the trends in the Domestic Violence Bill [on social media] with many clerics speaking out against the bill, including Mufti Tariq Masood and Ansar Abbasi [the last mentioned is actually a well-known journalist with The News]. Imran Khan succumbs to their pressure and asks the CII to see her again.

July 7: Usman Mirza allegedly broke into an apartment and assaulted a couple [but here too the woman has to face the brunt as the criminals strip her and video her].

July 15: Umar Khalid Memon allegedly tortured his wife Quratulain for hours and killed her in Hyderabad [she was the mother of their four children].

July 18: Raza Ali allegedly shot dead his wife and injured his children in Peshawar.

July 18: The daughter of the Afghan ambassador was reportedly kidnapped and injured in Islamabad.

July 20: Zahir Jaffer is said to have beheaded Noor Muqaddam in Islamabad.

Young Ghias also tweeted: These are just the stories that have gone viral in the past two weeks. The newspapers are replete with similar stories over the past two weeks where women have been assaulted, beaten and murdered. If you are a man who thinks Pakistan is safe for women either you do not talk to women or women in your family / friends do not trust yourself enough to tell you the truth.

Then, on Friday July 24, Dawn reported: Two couples were killed in Mansehra and Lower Dir. In the first incident, a newlywed couple were brutally tortured and hanged in a tree by the woman’s family, including her father. The woman’s crime was to marry by choice. The man was considered an accomplice in this crime and paid the penalty.

The other incident saw a man shoot himself in the head after killing his wife in Chakdara. Again whatever his motive, he killed his wife first before turning the gun on him. Why couldn’t he have hurt himself if that was what he wanted? But no. The woman had to go first.

One can be sure that for each of these crimes now in the public domain, several more are masked behind chadar and chardiwari, as we know well that only a tiny proportion of cases of violence against women are actually reported, especially of domestic violence.

And just because no one hears about it doesn’t mean that all the time the beatings, verbal abuse, harassment, and even killings are not happening. Misogyny and man’s desire to control women is a worldwide phenomenon.

But our entrenched patriarchy, whether rooted in a misinterpretation of the faith or attributable to feudal / tribal practices and presented as a tradition, even a culture, adds a far more violent and tragic twist to it, for such conduct is considered to have arisen from the senses of men. law.

After the murder of Noor Muqaddams, some of the usual apologists for these crimes, launched their theories on what is appropriate for women and what is not in terms of dress and where they should go and not go then. that they were attempting to rationalize such an atrocity in the light of their extremely flawed worldview. It fills me with mad rage.

My friend and former colleague, Mohammed Hanif, in his angry and brutally honest article on BBC Urdu mentions that around 80% of violent crimes against women, i.e. murders, are committed within the four walls of their home and that they don’t have to go outside to be targeted.

So whether they are wearing too few clothes or are completely covered from head to toe is largely irrelevant. The robot that is programmed to be a predator, to dominate, to hurt, to rape, to kill, will do what he wants, where he wants and will always find a reason.

This robot must be deprogrammed, forced to shed its deadly characteristics and reprogrammed to understand that women are equal, that they are to be respected and cherished as such. Not an object, not a subject of control. Unfortunately, since too little clothing leads to rape, the worldview stretches to the top, it won’t happen.

The writer is a former editor of [email protected]

Posted in Dawn, July 25, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1636810/de-programming-the-robot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos